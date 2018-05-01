DiPietro heading to Denmark for World Hockey Championships

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg native Michael DiPietro is heading to Denmark to compete in the World Hockey Championships.

The 18-year-old Windsor Spitfires goalie will be the third goalie on Team Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Hockey Championship and compete with and against rosters filled with many NHL players.

“(It’s) definitely intimidating at first. I have a lot of butterflies in my stomach right now,” DiPietro told the Spitfires official website.

DiPietro, who was drafted in the third round (64th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks, in the June 2017 NHL Entry Draft, knows he has to try and “hold my own” against NHL stars that are part of the tournament. He said it is an honour to be named to the team.

“It’s going to be a great learning experience for myself,” he said.

Going to the IIHF World Hockey Championship is “kind of unbelievable” for an 18-year-old goalie and he said he is going to try and learn the habits of established NHL players.

“It’s good for me to pick the brains of not only the players, but the goalies and see what I can learn from them too,” he told the Spitfires’ website.

The full video clip can be viewed at www.windsorspitfires.com.

With the Spitfires in the 2017-18 OHL season, DiPietro played in 56 games and had a 29-21-3-1 record and a 2.79 goals against average. His save percentage was .910 and he had seven shutouts.