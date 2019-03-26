DiCarlo acclaimed as the vice chair of the Windsor Police Services Board

By Ron Giofu

The Windsor Police Services Board’s new vice chair is the town of Amherstburg’s representative on it.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo was acclaimed as the WPSB vice chair during their meeting last Thursday afternoon. He replaces Windsor city councillor Jo-Anne Gignac, who is no longer on the board.

“I was definitely surprised,” DiCarlo told the RTT Friday morning. “I did not know this was coming. I do consider it to be quite an honour. It was quite humbling to get their support.”

DiCarlo believes it shows that the interests of Amherstburg will be well represented on the board.

“I think it goes a long way from an Amherstburg perspective to ensure we do have a say in police services, and we have some control,” the mayor stated.

According to DiCarlo, he has been hearing mainly good things since the switch to the Windsor Police Service Jan. 1.

“I can only go from feedback from the residents and I’m hearing mostly good things,” said DiCarlo.

DiCarlo said there has been increased service levels, citing the quick arrest of the suspect in the pharmacy break-in earlier this year in Amherstburg as an example. He said residents are noticing a greater police presence on area roadways throughout the municipality.

There have been letters sent in from residents pleased with the switch, he added, and he hopes those can be shared with town council.

“All in all, I think it’s been positive except from the people who’ve gotten tickets,” said DiCarlo.

Going from the Amherstburg Police Services Board to the Windsor Police Services Board has been “night and day,” he added, due to the larger amounts of incidents and types of incidents.

“The stats and issues they deal with on a daily basis compared to what we deal with is pretty diverse,” said DiCarlo.

The mayor added that another difference is the resources that are available.

While noting that he is representing the interests of Amherstburg residents as part of his service on the board, DiCarlo said he also has to represent the ratepayers of the City of Windsor.

“As much as I’m there ensuring the interests of Amherstburg are represented, I have to ensure the interests the residents of Windsor are represented as well,” he said.

The Windsor Police Services Board is chaired by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens with other members including Michael Ray, Gaston Franklyn and Windsor city councillor Rino Bortolin.