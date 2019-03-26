Deveau-Winfield Synchronized Skating Invitational draws skaters of all ages

By Pat Bailey

It didn’t matter whether you were five or 55, this competition was all about being in sync with your teammates and the music.

And on Saturday, nearly 650 skaters, aged five to 60, laced up their skates, took to the ice and represented their teams in Deveau-Winfield Synchronized Skating Invitational held in Amherstburg.

For Skate Amherstburg president Lynn Fox it was a day of welcoming 56 teams, 642 skaters, 225 coaches and managers and about 800 fans to the Libro Centre.

While there were a few minor glitches, Fox was thrilled with the day overall.

“We are so happy with the overall execution of the event,” said Fox. And she credited the dozens of volunteers, as well as the Libro Centre staff for making it run so smoothly.

In addition to the four Amherstburg teams, teams came from Lakeshore, St. Thomas, Wallaceburg, Alvinston, Lucan, Aurora, North Dorchester, Port Stanley, Unionville, Brant and Glencoe to compete.

Competitors of all ages and abilities competed in beginner level, novice and adult categories.

Lindsay Smith is no newcomer to skating—at 34, she made a comeback on the ice a few years ago and now has the youngest ‘skater’ practicing all the moves along with her and London’s ‘Synchronicity’ team.

At 10 months, Evelyn smiled widely as she bounced along on mom’s back, in her baby carrier, learning the intricacies of synchronized skating.

“She loves it,” said Smith. Back on blades since Evelyn was just six weeks old, Smith enjoys being back on the ice and the camaraderie that comes with it.

Fox said the teams were judged, based on their various formations and maneuvers, and specific required elements. She said scores are also based on their performance “as one unit executing circles, blocks, lines, wheels and intersections in unison to the music, while demonstrating quality edges, power and flow”.

She said competitions such as the Deveau-Winfield are important for both the skaters and the towns hosting them

“They provide an athlete-focused, meaningful competitive experience in a fun, fair and safe environment,” said Fox. “They provide an opportunity for athletes and coaches to receive feedback, learn from each other and provide further motivation to grow within the sport,” she added.

While the skaters receive the obvious benefits, Fox said they are also a catalyst for tourism in the host centres.

“These events provide an opportunity to showcase our beautiful town, with all of the amenities it has to offer,” said Fox, “and also showcase our gem of a recreation facility.”

She said drawing so many out-of-towners also generates revenue for local businesses and allows the host club to reinvest in its’ programs to help make them more affordable and accessible.

The local teams had a rather successful competition, with the Adult 3 Diamond Divas earning a bronze medal and the Bernie Deveau trophy as the most entertaining adult team. The Adult 1 Diamond Divas and the Pre-Novice Starlights both earned silver standings, while the Pre-Novice Starlights ranked sixth.