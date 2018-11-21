Damage reported at local elementary school playground

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating mischief to a local school playground.

Photo courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service

Amherstburg police states that “sometime this past weekend a vehicle drove onto the school yard at Anderdon Public School causing damage to the playground and creating a hazard that must be repaired.”

Photo courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service

The information, plus the photos, were shared via Amherstburg police’s Twitter account found at www.twitter.com/AburgPolice.

Anderdon Public School is located at 3170 Middle Side Road (County Road 10) in Amherstburg.

If you have any info, please contact police at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Photo courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service

 

