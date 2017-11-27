Damage estimated at $20,000 after Howard Ave. fire

The Amherstburg Fire Department is estimating the damage at approximately $20,000 after a Sunday evening fire on Howard Ave.

The fire department was reported to be on scene just prior to 5 p.m. at a single-family home in the 8500 block of Howard Ave. Firefighters conducted an “interior attack” of the fire at the home with fire crews from Amherstburg fire stations two and three called out. Amherstburg police had Howard Ave. blocked off between South Side Road and County Road 20 as fire crews extinguished the fire, but the road was reopened just after 6:30 p.m.

The Amherstburg Fire Department reported at around 6:15 p.m. that the fire was out after firefighters checked for hot spots and fire extension.

The Amherstburg Fire Department states the fire started in a second floor bedroom with the cause attributed to a .

There were no injuries reported, the fire department added.