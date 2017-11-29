Damage estimated at $150,000 after McLellan Ave. fire

The Amherstburg Fire Department is estimating the damage at $150,000 after a basement fire on McLellan Ave.

Fire crews were reportedly on scene in the 300 block of McLellan Ave. just after 6 p.m. Monday night for the fire, which is said to have started in a basement crawl space and was contained to a small area of the basement. The Amherstburg Fire Department added there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of fire was unable to be determined, fire officials add.

Shortly after arrival, the fire department conducted an “interior attack” to combat the fire. Everyone got out of the home and the fire department reported no injuries. When firefighters arrived, there was “heavy smoke showing” from the home.

By roughly 6:40 p.m., the Amherstburg Fire Department reported the fire was out and that crews were checking for hot spots. Crews started to be released from the scene around that time.