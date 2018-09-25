Cyclist makes Amherstburg a stop on his tour of the country

By Ron Giofu

Billy Parker is no stranger to long bicycle rides.

Parker, who lives in Edmonton, was in Amherstburg over the weekend staying at the Bondy House Bed and Breakfast but it was just a stop on a lengthy bicycle tour that has taken him from Thunder Bay to the Maritimes and now back. He gets rides from Edmonton to Winnipeg with family, takes the train from Winnipeg to Thunder Bay then heads through Ontario, Quebec and the Maritime provinces on his bike.

Parker’s bike is loaded up with not your average bicycle supplies, but a laptop, DVD player and other amenities to get him through the days and nights.

“I’ve been on the road since April 5,” he said of his latest trek.

Parker rides about 60 miles per day and 1,000 miles per month. He first began such adventures about a decade ago after his marriage ended as he has family in Nova Scotia. He added southwestern Ontario to his journey in recent years and enjoys it.

“I started to like the Windsor area,” he said. “It’s all flat.”

On his way, Parker stays in hotels, B&B’s, in the homes of people he has met, campgrounds, barns, sheds, train cabooses or on front lawns in a tent. He has ridden through large cities or through smaller towns and liked what he saw of Amherstburg in his brief stay.

“It makes me think of Niagara-on-the-Lake,” said Parker. “It’s pleasant. It’s got a good atmosphere.”

Parker’s travels have allowed him to see “a lot of strange critters,” work a few odd jobs to pay for expenses and meet a wide variety of people. He is no stranger to eating at golf course or airport cafeterias and helps pay for expenses by working high-rise construction jobs in Alberta in the winter.

“I meet so many people doing this,” he said.

His experiences have included getting drenched in soaking rain storms – including one where he blew a tire in Quebec – and having his tires slashed. He has been on the bike through heat and cold with the current journey ending in about one month.

After leaving Amherstburg, he was headed for Windsor, Sarnia, Grand Bend, Collingwood and back up towards Thunder Bay.