Customer stopped from being scammed by fake CRA agent

The Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment reports that a customer at a retail store in Amherstburg was stopped from being scammed by a person claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Police were called to Walmart Feb. 12 around 4:10 p.m. for a person attempting to buy Google Play cards ranging in value from $25-$100. Police say the person was on the phone with someone claiming they were a CRA agent but store staff contacted police and stalled the transaction until officers arrived.

The public is reminded that the CRA would not contact a person that way and that no company would ask for any sort of payment via gift cards.

Fraud Police were called to a home on Boardwalk Ave. were a person was reportedly a victim of fraud. Police say the victim had a loan taken out in their name from Cash Money. The public is urged to be careful about their protecting their identities and to report any suspicious activities.

The matter was reported to police Feb. 13 around 5:15 p.m.

Accidents Officers were called to an accident on Walker Road (County Road 11), just south of North Town Line (County Road 8) Feb. 12 around 9:50 a.m. for a single car accident. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole, police say. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Police say there were no charges as the accident occurred during the ice storm that morning. Motorists are asked to stay off the road during inclement weather unless they absolutely have to go out somewhere. If a person does have to be on the road, drivers are asked to slow down, drive with caution and adapt to the weather conditions.

*Police were called to the intersection of Simcoe St. and Meloche Road Feb. 13 around 12:50 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident. There were no injuries and police say a 34-year-old man from Saskatchewan was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign.

*Another two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Simcoe St. and Meloche Road Feb. 13, this one being reported at 6:10 p.m. Police say a 35-year-old Harrow woman was charged with careless driving. There were no injuries, police add.

-All information courtesy of the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment