Culture Days returning to Amherstburg Sept. 29-30

By Ron Giofu

The Town of Amherstburg will once again be busy the weekend of Sept. 29-30.

Amherstburg will once again participate in the national Culture Days program.

“National Culture Days is a great opportunity for our community to celebrate our history, stories and different forms of art. Culture is what makes our community unique,” explained tourism co-ordinator Jennifer Ibrahim. “We hope that families come out to the King’s Navy Yard Park during the event times and enjoy some casual hands on activities offered. Whether it be enjoying a First Nation drumming demonstration or creating painted rocks, this is a great time to reflect on what makes us special.”

All across Canada, municipalities and cultural organizations invite residents and visitors to engage in thousands of free activities and performances that showcase and highlight the rich history and culture of each independent city or town.

Events in Amherstburg will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, and the town states that guests are encouraged to enjoy hands-on activities, a variety of art mediums, and “to revel in a number of heritage-based and cultural expressions.”

This year includes a marine exhibit at The Gibson Gallery, the Provincial Marine at the Commissariat exhibit, a performance by the Spirit of the Four Directions Singers at 1 p.m. Sept. 29, a narrative history walking tour by local historian Robert Honor, and on-site painting by the Windsor Essex Plein Air Artists in Kings Navy Yard Park and more!

Honor’s walks start at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. behind the Gordon House both days.

New this year the police department are getting involved with a fun opportunity to have ice cream with a cop!” said Ibrahim. That event will be Sept. 29 only.

As part of the “Ice Cream with a Cop” component of Culture Days, the community is being invited by the town to vote on one of two proposed designs for their “updated vehicle fleet” when Windsor police takes over Jan. 1, 2019. The winning design will be unveiled later this year, a press release from the town states.

“Ice Cream with a Cop” is described by the town as “an interactive community engagement initiative designed to bring law enforcement and community members together, discussing any questions concerns regarding the transition, or policing as a whole. Police officers from both Windsor Police Services and Amherstburg Police Services will be on hand to greet the public and will distribute a coupon for a free scoop at the Waterfront Ice Cream Parlour to the first 200 guests.”

“Amherstburg is always pleased to participate in the national celebration of Canadian culture,” Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said in a press release. “Amherstburg is a hub for Canadian history and culture. It’s a great time to explore what we have to offer at many of our local sites.”

For a complete schedule of event times and locations, visit www.amherstburg.ca/culturedays or call (519) 730-1309. People can also visit the tourism department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AmherstburgConnection or follow them on Twitter at www.twitter.com/AmherstburgNow.

Fort Malden National Historic Site of Canada will also be busy the weekend of Sept. 29-30. There will be the “Fort Malden Heritage Fair” that runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday with Sunday also seeing a “lumberjack breakfast” served from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

The event is described on Fort Malden’s website as follows: “Fort Malden comes alive for one special weekend with an array of exhibits, demonstrations, and entertaining shows from local heritage and cultural organizations. See antique vehicles, local museum displays, falconry, puppet shows, musical entertainment, and living history demonstrations. Visit historic merchant tents where you can purchase 19th century kettle corn, doughnuts, pottery, candles, quills, and hand-woven baskets, or support the Friends of Fort Malden’s BBQ and craft beer garden.”

Admission to Fort Malden’s event is $4.90 for adults, $4.40 and $1.75 for youth. The “lumberjack breakfast” is $9.80 and stew will be available for $4.90.

Fort Malden’s website is www.parkscanada.gc.ca/malden and their Facebook site is www.facebook.com/FortMaldenNHS.