Crowds crave “Car Crazy”

By Jonathan Martin

The 13th annual Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy Show (AGCC) has revved up a record number of autophiles.

An estimated 700 cars, old, new, big and small lined Amherstburg’s streets last Sunday while throngs of automotive enthusiasts crowded around them for a look at the details.

The event featured live music, food, drinks, games and contests in addition to the rumbling main attractions.

The day’s success was bitter-sweet for AGCC organizer Eleanor Renaud, though. After 13 years, she’s stepping down as coordinator.

“Our first show had 125 cars,” she said. “We were so thrilled. And every year after that it’s grown. I think that’s what I’m most proud of.”

Renaud said that with around 700 cars rolling in this year, 2018 marks the most successful AGCC show yet.

She added that she’s not worried about next year in the least.

“This event is a well-oiled machine,” she said. “There’s not going to be much for my successor to figure out, unless they want to add to it. Of course, I’ll be there to guide them along the way as well.”

Renaud said the reason she’s decided to step down is that 13 years was enough for her.

“I’m tired,” she said. “It’s time for me to move onto something else.”

It seems that Renaud will be leaving behind quite a mark.

Richard Mallat has been bringing his vehicles to various car shows for years. He said that, in his mind, none of them compare to Amherstburg’s.

“You go to some shows and it’s in a parking lot,” he said. “Here, you get the atmosphere and the trees and the volunteers are just fantastic.”

One of the day’s highlights was the award ceremony. Renaud announced the winners from each category and Amherstburg mayor Aldo DiCarlo handed out the plaques and trophies.

Favourite Cruiser: 1947 Cadillac Suite owned by Lenn Rule

Favourite Mopar: 1970 Dodge Challenger owned by Kirk Perry

Favourite Interior: 1932 Buick Vicky owned by Gale and Ken Reader

Best Original: 1969 Camaro Z28 owned by Joe Cappelino

Long-Distance Award (traveled 303km): Bob Ward

Sweet 70s: 1970 Plymouth Duster 340 owned by Larry Limpki

Sexy 60s: 1963 Corvette Split-Window owned by George Fedex

Favourite GM: 1969 Chevy Camaro owned by Lunzio Santafora

Favourite Ford: 1961 Ford Starliner owned by Russ Hazel

Favourite Engine: 1965 Oldsmobile 442 owned by Glen and Ellen Ross

Favourite Pickup: 1954 Ford Pickup owned by Peter Dyck

Nifty 50s: 1956 Ford Thunderbird owned by Harry Hutch

Favourite Corvette: 1970 Corvette owned by Brad Laporte

Coolest Ragtop: 1957 Chevy Bel Air Convertible owned by Sean Dennis

Mayor’s Choice: Fairlane 500 owned by Richard and Carol Martin

Participants’ Choice: 1955 Chevy Handyman Wagon owned by Mark Gilbot

Paulie Award: 1936 Chevy Standard owned by Rob Downie

50/50 Draw Winner ($1,609): Pauline Bates