Creek Road to close for reconstruction starting Sept. 26

Creek Road will be closed to through traffic between County Road 20 and Meloche Road, commencing September 26, to facilitate road reconstruction. This closure is expected to last several months.

Local traffic will be maintained and residents will be allowed access to their residences but delays should be expected.

Work on the Creek Road Reconstruction will be ongoing through December 2018.

The Town of Amherstburg reminds residents that during construction, traffic disruptions may occur and some delays may be experienced. Please slow down and obey all traffic signage, and watch for flag persons in the construction zone.

The town thanks the public for their patience while they work to complete this capital improvement project.