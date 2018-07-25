Creek Road tender approved, reconstruction to start in the fall

By Ron Giofu

Creek Road will be getting some long overdue reconstruction, but that reconstruction will not include bike lanes.

Town council approved a tender from Jeff Shepley Excavating Ltd. in the amount of $1,512,223.50 plus HST to rebuild the roadway. The motion to approve the tender was passed Monday night, but Councillor Rick Fryer questioned why the tender took so long to come before council considering the project was approved during budget sessions in late 2017.

“We approved Creek Road a long time ago,” said Fryer. “Why is it taking six to seven months to get the tender approved?”

Fryer questioned whether the town was “missing the boat” in terms of getting favourable pricing by not getting the tenders out sooner. He wondered if getting engineering work done ahead of time would prove to be beneficial to the town.

Manager of engineering Todd Hewitt said that is the direction they are going, noting they are doing pre-engineering work on two more projects.

Councillor Diane Pouget asked about the start time and how long the project would take, with Hewitt stating that construction could be underway in September with a November finish. Fryer asked what impact that would have on school bus routes.

“That’s going to make it difficult,” Hewitt admitted.

Hewitt added work still has to be done with the contractor with regards to road closures and where bus stops could be.

Fryer had further concerns, as he questioned about whether there would be bike lanes.

“On that road, are we allowing for bike lanes and walking lanes?” he asked.

Fryer noted it is a “primary route for cyclists” but Hewitt responded by stating that while a one-metre paved shoulder was put into the original tender, that tender came back in at $2.287 million. That is roughly $550,000 over budget with Hewitt stating the project was then re-tendered. The low bid on the original tender was put in by a different contractor, he added.

The road would still have a wider road base and a one-meter shoulder, Hewitt said, the latter providing the base for a paved shoulder if council wants to put one in sometime in the future.