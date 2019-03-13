Craft brewery coming to downtown core

By Ron Giofu

Although there are some licensing issues that still have to be overcome, look for a craft brewery to open in downtown Amherstburg this spring.

Town council voted to support the issuance of a manufacturer’s limited liquor sales license for Lot 10 Brewing Co. for “by the glass” sales from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) during Monday night’s meeting, but opted not to delegate such authority to administration in the future and keep it at the council level.

Brian Fowkes, who is one of the partners founding the Lot 10 Brewing Co., said they plan to have five craft beers on tap when it opens with five more with different recipes also to be featured. The plan also calls for light appetizers to be served, he noted, and possibly wine sales.

The business will be located on Dalhousie St. and Fowkes said “location is key.” He believes they will get a lot of business from festivals and events in addition to regular foot traffic.

“We’re going to get a lot of traffic,” he believes. “We wouldn’t go anywhere but downtown Amherstburg.”

Fowkes said they are looking at the end of April or early May to be open.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo noted this will be the fourth craft brewery or distillery in Amherstburg, joining G.L. Heritage Brewing Co., Lonsbery Farms Brewing Co. and Wolfhead Distillery. Lot 10, he said, will be the first one downtown as the others are on Howard Ave.

“It’s actually a great model. It’ll expand what we already have,” he said.

DiCarlo said he was already getting calls from developers about coming to town and that “ramped up” following the hotel and condominium announcements. He said he liked the location for Lot 10 Brewing Co. and also believes the location will be beneficial during festival season as it will be one more place for residents and visitors to go.