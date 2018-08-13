County Road 20 facing road closure this week, another starting next week

The town is advising that County Road 20 will be closed between Front Road South and Concession 3 South to through traffic starting next Monday.

The closure is to facilitate the removal and replacement of a road crossing culvert. The town says this closure is expected to last approximately three days, weather permitting. Detour routes will be posted.

During this time, the town states that no access will be permitted through the construction zone. County Road 20 will remain open to local traffic only up to the road closure for eastbound and westbound motorists, but will not be permitted through the construction zone.

The town reminds residents that during construction, traffic disruptions will occur and some delays may be experienced. Please slow down, obey all traffic signage, and follow all posted detour routes.

The County of Essex has advised that another stretch of County Road 20 is now closed. The stretch of road between County Road 9 (Howard Ave.) and County Road 50 is now closed and will remain that way until Aug. 20. A culvert is being replaced in that area.