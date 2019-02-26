County releases statement of councillor remuneration for 2018

By Ron Giofu

The County of Essex has released its statement of remuneration for council members who served in 2018.

The report notes that $273,138.70 was spent on county council remuneration in 2018. The payments were made to the 14 county council members who served the final year of the 2014-18 term. Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain, who was the warden for the bulk of 2018, earned a salary of $66,228.72 and that number grew to a total amount of $91,607.63 with other expenses and earnings such as conferences, meetings, per diems and mileage were factored in.

Ken Antaya, the former mayor of LaSalle and last term’s deputy warden, earned a salary of $11,167.20 in 2018. His overall remuneration was third amongst his colleagues at $16,531.10. The second highest total remuneration total for 2018 was the $21,528.17 attributed to Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara, the current county warden.

Each county councillor received a salary of $9,173.76 in 2018 with total remuneration totals varying depending on the other expenses and earnings.

Tecumseh Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti’s total remuneration for 2018 was $15,123.75 while former Essex Mayor Ron McDermott’s remuneration amounted to $14,887.14. The total amount attributed to Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos was $14,812.75.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo’s total remuneration for 2018 was seventh among his colleagues, with a total amount of $14,740.62. Kingsville Deputy Mayor Gord Queen’s remuneration total was $14,360.56. Former Lakeshore Deputy Mayor Al Fazio’s total was $13,254.17 while LaSalle Deputy Mayor – now mayor – Marc Bondy’s total amount was $13,123.74.

Essex Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche’s remuneration total was listed at $11,888.39 while former Amherstburg Deputy Mayor’s total remuneration amount came in at $10,774.68.

Hilda MacDonald, the deputy mayor turned mayor in Leamington, had a total remuneration amount of $10,743.98 while former Leamington Mayor John Paterson’s remuneration was $9,762.02 in 2018.

There was also $15,167.83 paid out between 14 committee members and the City of Windsor in 2018.