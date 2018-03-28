County council releases statement of councillor remuneration

By Ron Giofu

Essex County council has released its statement of council remuneration for 2017.

There was no surprise as to who was on top, with Warden Tom Bain earning a salary of $66,228.72 and a total remuneration of $92,942.09. The total remuneration factors in indemnities, mileage, conference and meeting expenditures. Bain is also the mayor of Lakeshore.

The remaining members of county council earned salaries of $9,173.76 with the exception of LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya who, as deputy warden, had a salary of $11,167.23.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo saw his remuneration total be $14,172.27 while Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale’s total ended up at $14,946.39.

Essex Mayor Ron McDermott’s 2017 remuneration total was $14,548.90 while Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche had a total remuneration amount of $16,386.02.

The total remuneration for Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos in 2017 was $17,425.16. Deputy Mayor Gord Queen’s total remuneration was $15,407.44.

Lakeshore Deputy Mayor Al Fazio’s total remuneration for 2017 was $13,282.29.

In addition to his deputy warden’s salary, Antaya’s total remuneration was $17,053.11. LaSalle Deputy Mayor Marc Bondy had a total remuneration of $13,837.70.

Leamington Mayor John Paterson had the lowest total remuneration total for 2017, with his total being $12,997.58. Deputy Mayor Hilda MacDonald’s total remuneration for 2017 was $13,599.39.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara’s total remuneration amounted to $20,507.26 while Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti came in at $14,118.54.

In all, county council members’ total salaries amounted to $187,481.07 for 2017 with a total remuneration amounting to $291.224.14.

Committee members had a total remuneration total of $18,067.37 during the 2017 calendar year.