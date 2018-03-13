County council approves more tenders for road work

By Ron Giofu

Essex County council has approved further tenders for roadwork later this year.

After already approving a tender a few weeks valued at $1,549,708 plus HST for five road projects involving “cold in-place recycling with expanded asphalt mix,” county council followed that up with another tender for the actual asphalt resurfacing – or “hot mix resurfacing” – for the next phase of those projects.

Those projects under the most recent tender, valued at $4,687,770 plus HST, include the previous five projects among which were the stretch of County Road 18 between Concession 6 South and Howard Ave. and County Road 8 between Howard Ave. and Walker Road.

The latest tender for the hot mix resurfacing went to the Mill-Am Corporation. The tender price came in under the engineer’s estimate of $4,718,000.

The County of Essex is also in the midst of rehabilitating the County Road 12 bridge over the McLean Drain, just east of Walker Road. Director of infrastructure services/county engineer Tom Bateman noted the work does require a complete bridge closure.

“The scope of work on this project includes the replacement and repair of the concrete wing walls, repairs to the underside of the concrete bridge deck and abutments as well as pavement preservation. The proposed works will not require a road closure as temporary traffic control signals will be utilized to maintain a single lane of traffic over the bridge for the project’s five-week duration,” Bateman stated in his report to Essex County council.

The County Road 12 bridge project was awarded to Front Construction for a total tender amount of $193,200 plus HST. That is up slightly over the engineer’s estimate of $190,000.