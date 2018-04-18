“Country at Heart” helps pair of area charities

By Ron Giofu

A sold-out crowd of 250 people attended the second “Country at Heart” fundraiser with two area charities being the beneficiaries.

The Fight Like Mason Foundation and the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation will be the recipients of the funds raised at Saturday night’s event at Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery, with the whole evening being presented by the Dan Gemus Real Estate Team.

Gemus said that 100 per cent of what was raised is going to charity. He added that $23,000 was raised at the 2017 event and he is expecting at least that much, if not more, in 2018.

The Dan Gemus Real Estate Team used to have a charity yard sale annually but the manpower to operate it became too much. They changed their focus and decided to present a gala event, only one where they could enjoy themselves and remain casual at the same time. Since many on the team enjoy country music, “Country at Heart” was born.

“We decided to do something that doesn’t call for us to dress up,” said Gemus.

Throughout the years, Gemus said they tried to direct their fundraising towards charities that don’t get as much attention as larger causes. The Windsor Regional Cancer Centre Foundation helped use funds towards renovating a third-floor ICU waiting room at the Met Campus, with that floor not getting as much fundraising dollars as other areas of the hospital, Gemus explained.

The Fight Like Mason Foundation, he added, is a newer charity that is helping to fight childhood cancer in memory of Mason Bacon-Macri. Mason’s parents Iain Macri and Chantelle Bacon founded the charity in Mason’s name after he died in June 2016 at the age of four.

“What (the Fight Like Mason Foundation) is doing is absolutely amazing,” said Gemus.

Iain said they vowed to Mason before he died that they would continue to fight childhood cancer and one of the ways they are doing it is through “power poles,” which are IV poles decorate with superhero themes. The “power poles,” whether they be used in the hospital or at home, are designed to help children with cancer feel at ease.

Bacon added that despite being a registered charity for a little less than one year, the Fight Like Mason Foundation has raised almost $150,000.

Richard Vennettilli, president of the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation, praised Gemus and his team for their efforts, noting the third-floor waiting room at the Met Campus wouldn’t have been renovated without proceeds from “Country at Heart.”

“He’s been doing amazing work,” Vennettilli said of Gemus.

Gisele Seguin, director of philanthropy at Windsor Regional Hospital, added “it’s wonderful what you are doing for patients and families.”

The evening featured a barbecue meal featuring ribs, chicken, potatoes and other “grub,” a dessert bar and musical performances by Adam Butcher and Ashley Lynn and the Spurs.