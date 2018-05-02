Councillor explains vote over St. Bernard School debate

By Ron Giofu

A town councillor is explaining her vote as it pertains to the issue of purchasing the former St. Bernard School.

After the in-camera portion during the April 23 town council meeting, council approved a motion to buy the former school building from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board for $550,000.

Councillor Diane Pouget opposed the motion, but it was the second part of the motion that she disagreed with. Pouget said she supports the purchase of the school, and states she wants to see a “seniors hub” developed there.

Pouget also introduced a separate motion last November to pursue grant funding for a Master Aging Plan.

“I fully support the acquisition of the former St. Bernard’s School as a seniors hub,” Pouget said. “In fact, I was the councillor who initiated the motion to apply for a grant for a Seniors’ Master Plan. However, I am adamantly opposed to the remainder of the (April 23) motion, that is to ‘authorize administration to move forward with the proposed plans as identified in the confidential report.’”

Pouget said she could not elaborate further but noted she is “very concerned” about the second part of the April 23 motion.

“Unfortunately, because it was one motion, I felt compelled to vote against it,” she said. “Further to that, I am not allowed to explain my position, because it was in-camera.”