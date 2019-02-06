Council to seek more “stirring” national anthem for meetings

By Ron Giofu

Town council started playing “O Canada” at the start of meetings during its last term, with the new members now looking for a “stirring” rendition.

Citing an e-mail that resident Marcie Graham sent to town council members, Councillor Donald McArthur brought the issue up at the most recent meeting of council.

“What if we wanted to get a new national anthem in here, one that’s more stirring?” he asked. “Can I get the ball rolling?”

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said he was open to such a suggestion.

“We have actually been looking for some time. It’s a question of picking one,” said DiCarlo.

McArthur said the current one the town uses is “not very stirring” and that he was willing to work on finding a new one. He suggested forming a committee to find one, and invited Graham to sit on it. Councillor Patricia Simone also expressed interest with clerk Paula Parker also agreeing to be involved.

“With the budget talks, how do we do more reports? Maybe you build a buzz in town,” McArthur suggested.

“Better visuals” that can play during the anthem were also suggested by McArthur as those could be acquired in the spring and summer.

“Definitely we can get better visuals and a better anthem,” he said.

Councillor Michael Prue pointed out the federal government produces versions of the Canadian national anthem, but noted whatever anthem the town chooses has to have the updated wording. Prue pointed out that wording includes “in all of us command.” He also said the anthem should be a bilingual version as well.

DiCarlo said while some anthems the town has found have been good, they have come across the issue of the old lyrics. He noted General Amherst High School students performed the current version but was open to choosing a new one and suggested methods such as a contest for the new anthem and visuals, noting the town had a photo contest several years ago that went well.