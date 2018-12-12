Council looking at setting up committees, bringing back some former ones

By Ron Giofu

As council is new, so too are the committees being formed.

The 2018-22 town council held its first business meeting Monday night and started the recruitment process for some of the committees that will be formed. Administration was authorized to seek members for the accessibility advisory committee, the committee of adjustment, the Co-An Park committee, the drainage board, the fence viewers committee, the heritage committee, livestock evaluators, parks and recreation advisory committee, the property standards committee, the seniors advisory committee and the mayor’s youth advisory committee.

The last two are new committees but the mayor’s youth advisory committee was one that drew some particular attention. Councillor Peter Courtney said with The House Youth Centre in place, he didn’t want the town to interfere with that but manager of recreation services Rick Daly said the committee would engage with youth at The House and others in town and gather their opinions.

Councillor Donald McArthur envisioned the committee and the youth working “in tandem” and that the town needs “to go where they are” to gather their opinions.

The economic development and finance committees appear to be making a comeback after being dissolved by the last council. Councillor Michael Prue believed it would “not be a bad idea for the town” and that a committee of citizens would “be an enormous benefit as we try to bring business to town.”

Prue, who noted his campaign involved economic development, believed citizens should have a say in how the town is developed and that includes looking at potential industrial sites as the former General Chemical property and lands on Alma St.

Administration will bring back a report on reforming the economic development committee as well as terms of reference. Courtney asked for similar consideration on re-implementing the town’s finance committee.

The names of Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche and Ron Sutherland were put forth to the Essex County striking committee for consideration as the town’s representatives to the Essex County Library Board. Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, who missed his third straight council meeting Monday night, was re-appointed to the Essex Powerlines board of directors. Courtney was appointed to the Essex Region Conservation Authority with the town to advertise for a layperson as the second representative.

Meloche was also named to join DiCarlo on the Amherstburg Police Services Board for the balance of the year but council shot down any notion of advertising for a layperson since the board is being abolished Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. due to the switchover to the Windsor Police Service.

“It’s not practical to advertise for the (layperson) position for 20 days,” said Prue.

Courtney wanted to keep current APSB chair Bob Rozankovic in place for the balance of the term and also didn’t want to advertise for a layperson as it should “stay as it is.”

“It seems absurd to me,” he said of seeking another layperson to the board.

Councillor Patricia Simone questioned what will happen with issues the board is facing including a human rights tribunal.

“I’m not sure what would happen with issues still up in the air,” said Simone.

CAO John Miceli said the severance issues “we believe have been resolved” and that other matters such as human rights issues, given as there will be no board, will “by default fall to the town.”