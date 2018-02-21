Council keeping policing meeting at town hall

By Ron Giofu

Despite talk that the policing decision would be made at another, larger venue, town council has ultimately decided to keep the meeting at town hall.

The town will vote on whether to keep the existing Amherstburg Police Service or contract out policing to the Windsor Police Service Monday night but the decision will be made in the council chambers. While the idea had been floated to move the meeting to a larger venue, town hall was decided by council members to be the place to hold the meeting.

Councillor Leo Meloche raised the issue at the Feb. 12 council meeting as to whether the town was considering an alternate location. CAO John Miceli said administration was not looking for another location and that it would be up to town council to make that decision.

Meloche made a motion to have the meeting moved but Councillor Rick Fryer stated that while he understood the concern, he believed town hall would still be the best location.

“This is where decisions are made,” Fryer said of the council chambers.

Fryer added that he believed the meeting would be “much easier” to control if it were held at town hall rather than moving the meeting elsewhere.

“At the Libro Centre, it would be very hard to (control the meeting),” stated Fryer.

Meloche withdrew his motion and the town decided to keep the Feb. 26 meeting at town hall. The meeting is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.