COUNCIL BRIEFS — Sidewalks a concern to councillor

By Ron Giofu

Despite the fact that Amherstburg has sidewalk clearing machines, one town councillor is hoping residents tend to them during snow and ice events.

Councillor Peter Courtney said he has received concerns from residents over the state of some sidewalks after it snows and the possibility of slip and fall accidents. He noted that he took care of his sidewalk when he lived on Alma St. and encourages those with sidewalks to still tend to them for the benefit of their neighbours.

Courtney suggested placing an ad in the River Town Times urging residents to exercise due diligence and clear their sidewalks but administration responded by suggesting that the town place one in time for next winter.

Layperson appointment extended The town has extended the appointment of its layperson on the Essex Power board of directors.

Bill Wark had his term on the board extended until Dec. 31, 2020 as requested by the board of directors. Mayor Aldo DiCarlo also serves on the board.

Flooding program Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche noted that with rainy weather likely for the spring, it also meant the possibility of basement flooding. Meloche questioned whether the town had budgeted for the basement flooding subsidy program. After being told it was in the 2019 budget, Meloche wanted to know if the public could be reminded to take part in the program.

Manager of engineering Todd Hewitt noted there is increased involvement in the program after the town puts reminders in homeowners’ tax bills.

Homeowners can contact the public works department at 519-736-3664 for more information on the program.

Girl Guide fee waiver The Girl Guides of Canada had their fees waived for the open burn permit. Guiders Cathy Robertson and Kathi Poupard say their group helps young women develop into self-reliant individuals and that even $25 can make a difference.

“Although $25 doesn’t seem like much to some, to us it means extra fundraising,” said Robertson.

Fire chief Bruce Montone suggested that an amendment to the bylaw could prevent the Girl Guides from having to come to council every year but Councillor Michael Prue believed a simpler way would be for the Girl Guides to apply for a $25 community grant at budget time.

Legal services The town has agreed to enter into a three-year agreement with three law firms – Mousseau DeLuca McPherson Prince LLP, McTague Law Firm LLP and Shibley Righton LLP – with the possibility of extending into a fourth year. Director of planning, development and legislative services said the town originally entered into retainer agreements in 2015 and those expire this year.

“Retainers with multiple firms allow for continuity, cost containment and for flexibility with respect to procuring specialized legal expertise required to provide advice to council,” Galvin wrote in a report to town council. “Utilization of external legal counsel may fluctuate depending upon the needs throughout the year. Through variance reporting, administration will provide council with updates as to the external legal cost.”