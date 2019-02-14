Cops still pursuing outstanding payments

By Ron Giofu

The issue of outstanding payments to former Amherstburg police officers is still outstanding and may end up in court.

While some payments have been made, the officers, most of whom are now with the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment, officers are still awaiting others.

“(The town) paid severances and some vacation time to certain individuals,” said Const. Shawn McCurdy, who was the president of the Amherstburg Police Association and current director on the Windsor Police Association.

McCurdy noted there was some sick time also paid and one-year of salary “top-ups” paid but there is more to come including banked overtime, statutory pay, more vacation time and severance for one individual.

“We haven’t had any conversations with them for over a week,” McCurdy stated Monday morning. “Council and administration have not given us any information whatsoever. Our next step is to seek a court order to have it all paid.”

The former Amherstburg Police Service and chief approved all the payments and the town has no authority to interject, said McCurdy, adding the town was “made well aware of these outstanding items.”

Should the matter go to court, McCurdy believed it could cost taxpayers more as the officers could seek damages as well.

“Under the agreement, they are contractually obligated to pay all of these items,” said McCurdy. “It all stems from the collective agreement. The mayor, Aldo DiCarlo, was the lead negotiator for the board when all of this was negotiated.”

McCurdy said it is unfortunate the situation has gotten to where it is and stated they have contacted their lawyer.

“We’re only asking for what we are entitled to,” he said. “It’s very unfortunate. It’s disheartening. It should not have come to this.”

McCurdy added they are simply standing up for their legal rights and hope it can be resolved without additional costs to the residents.

DiCarlo maintained the town’s position that it is the residents whom they are looking after.

“Our position hasn’t changed in the sense we are doing due diligence as far as our financial reporting goes,” he said.

DiCarlo said he can appreciate the officers’ frustration, but said the town’s finance department “are working very hard on this trying to get it resolved” and that a lot of the money has been paid in advance of legal deadlines.

“A considerable amount has been paid out,” the mayor stated. “We’re doing what we can to expedite it. We’re working on it.”

DiCarlo had previously indicated that the town needs all the documentation in order to pay the costs per its financial reporting obligations and said Monday night that he appreciates the officers positions but “the town has theirs. We have a responsibility to the residents who are going to be paying these bills. We are doing what we absolutely have to to be responsible to them as well.”

While not wanting to see the matter go to court, DiCarlo indicated the town would “absolutely be there” to defend its position.