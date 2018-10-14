Construction getting started on forcemain, traffic to be impacted

If you regularly travel Front Road North, you’ve noticed that construction is getting started on the Edgewater forcemain project.

If not, be prepared to give yourself a bit of extra time to get into the downtown core of Amherstburg.

Traffic along County Road 20 from Texas Road to Silver Sand Drive has been reduced to one lane in each direction with that starting last Thursday. The lane reduction is to facilitate sanitary forcemain installation. Included with this lane reduction is a speed reduction to 50km/h within the construction zone.

The town says this lane and speed reduction is expected to last until early December when the work will be suspended until the spring. Traffic flow will be maintained and residents will be allowed access to the residences but delays should be expected.

Work on the Edgewater sewage diversion forcemain Installation project will be ongoing through spring 2019. The town stated in a press release that it reminds residents that during construction traffic, disruptions may occur and some delays may be experienced. Please slow down and obey all traffic signage, and watch for flag persons in the construction zone.

Total cost of this phase of the project is $8.9 million but a developer is contributing approximately $917,000 for pump station improvements. This is the second of three phases of the Edgewater Diversion Project.

The Edgewater lagoons are expected to be decommissioned next year. The project is expected to open up about 700 lots for development in the Golfview and Kingsbridge subdivisions.