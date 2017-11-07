Community of Christ Church preparing for 100th anniversary celebration

By Ron Giofu

A local church has hit the century mark and will be celebrating that milestone later that month.

Community of Christ Church, located at 157 Alma St., will host its 100th anniversary celebrations Nov. 18-19 at the church. A special guest for that weekend will be Community of Christ president Steve Veazey, who is based in Independence, Missouri.

“We’re going to have an open forum with him Saturday the 18th from 3-5 p.m.,” said Pastor Bob Wismer. “In the evening, we’re going to have a service celebrating our history. We’re going to walk the congregation of Amherstburg through a century of existence.”

The Saturday service is at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a congregational trivia contest from 6:15-7:15 p.m.

A “service of celebration” will be Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. and feature area dignitaries as well. A lunch will follow that service.

Wismer pointed out the church started in 1917 by members meeting in each other’s homes. They built a church building on Concession 4 North in 1925 and moved to the current site in 1957, with the current site expanded within the last decade or so. The original church was torn down in 2000.

“The county church was not meeting the needs of the congregation,” said Wismer.

Community of Christ Church has been hosting a variety of activities over its 100 years including Vacation Bible Schools, turkey dinners, youth dances, Halloween parties and other events and has also donated to such causes as the Amherstburg Food Bank and Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission.

Wismer pointed out there are roughly 100 people in the congregation currently with members coming from LaSalle, Harrow as well as Amherstburg. Plans for the 100th anniversary have been taking place since the beginning of the year, he added.

“It’s a once in a lifetime event for the congregation,” stated Wismer.

Wismer noted there are many family ties at the Amherstburg church, noting he is a fourth generation pastor. He also stated other families, such as the Jones family, have deep ties at Community of Christ Church including having many pastors as well.

“We’re all part of a greater community,” said Wismer. “We’re happy to be part of the great community of Amherstburg.”