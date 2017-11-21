Community of Christ celebrates 100 years in Amherstburg

“It is important that we celebrate these occasions as we again stop to recognize the sacrifices of our forefathers who laid the foundation for the church as it exists in Amherstburg today.”

Bob Wismer has been the pastor at Community of Christ for three years. He explained, he has spent his whole life in church, having been born and raised in the church, and his family is even listed as some of the charter members of the congregation. Wismer grew up attending youth groups and summer camps, until he was called to service in 1984. He has been servicing in the Amherstburg congregation in various supporting and leadership roles since.

“Our congregation was started when missionaries came to speak in Essex in 1908,” explained Wismer. “Theodore A. Wismer went to hear them. A year later, George M. Shippy returned and Wismer and nine others were baptised February 4, 1909 through the ice at he end of Texas Road in the Detroit River. Later, in 1914, Wismer moved to the 4th Concession in Anderdon Township and invited the missionaries to come and meet in his home. The small group began to grow in Anderdon and soon was organised into a small congregation in 1917.”

Wismer continued to explain, the church building was constructed on the 4th Concession near Alma Street in a piece of land donated from the corner of Theodore Wismer’s farm. The building was constructed in 1925 and dedicated December 20th of that year. The building cost was $2,250.

In 1956, the church building at 157 Alma St. was dedicated as the congregation moved up town and continued to serve the community through activities such as turkey dinners, vacation Bible schools, strawberry socials as well as participation in various parades and the World Day of Prayer.

“More recently, the addition of a fellowship hall occurred in 2008 to allow the congregation more flexibility to serve both the community and congregation. The hall is currently used for a fitness class as well as the Taoist Tai Chi groups, which meet there regularly. It is also used as a meeting room and even a room for worship when the formality and permanent placement of the pews in the main sanctuary is not desirable. Wismer said they have about 35-40 people attending church on a regular basis.

“Over the last 100 years, things in the church have changed dramatically,” said Wismer. “In the original church building, members of the congregation would come in on Saturday to clean the church for Sunday meetings which included warming up a Québec heater so that the building would be warm enough to hold services the next day. Services used to be held three times a week Sunday mornings, evenings and also on Wednesday nights. With people becoming more and more mobile over the last hundred years, and as technology and communications continued to advance, people seem to be looking elsewhere to fulfil any spiritual void they may find in their lives. So, we now have services Sunday morning at 11 a.m. with the Sunday school program at 9:45 a.m.”

Wismer said, their church is “a denomination unto itself,” as over the years, there have been a number of changes in the church’s move towards being more inclusive and embracing diversity. He said they are “a peace church that promotes communities of joy, hope, love and peace.”

“This weekend, we had a rare opportunity to share with the president of our church, which is headquartered in Independence, Missouri. president Stephen Veazey has travelled to Amherstburg to spend Saturday and Sunday in our congregation,” said Wismer. “This has drawn some attention from surrounding congregations of our church who will be stopping in to share in the Centennial celebrations. President Veazey graciously agreed to share in an open forum question and answer period Saturday afternoon where he took all questions on any issue and answered them as completely as he could. Questions were asked on a variety of topics including church finances, priesthood, outreach and even about stress management.”

On the evening of Nov. 18, the congregation gathered to look through the congregational photo album and tell a historical narrative of the congregation through words and photos from 1917 to the present day. During the Sunday morning service Nov. 19, the congregation was given special recognition from Essex MP Tracey Ramsey, and from Mayor Aldo DiCarlo who was unable to attend due to his continuing recovery from surgery. Both passed on certificates of congratulation and gave wishes for continued service in and from the congregation.

“Having our congregation exist in Amherstburg for 100 years is very significant. In a town that really values its heritage, we are very pleased to be a part of that heritage,” said Wismer. “As pastor of the congregation celebrating its centennial, of course I am very joyful about the occasion. However, there is also the recognition that this celebration does not indicate an end but rather only a beginning towards building towards the bicentennial celebration. I am humbled by the history of our congregation and hope only to be another pillar upon which the future can be built.”