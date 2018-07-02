Community Living Essex County presents annual awards

By Ron Giofu

As part of the organization’s 57th annual general meeting, Community Living Essex County (CLEC) presented awards to people it supports and those who support them.

The annual general meeting was held recently at the Ciociaro Club with people across Essex County, including several from Amherstburg, among the list of award winners.

Mike Lefaive was this year’s recipient of the Bruce Crozier Memorial Award. The award recognized Lefaive’s accomplishments, including Lefaive’s work with ACCESS Community Gardens and the partnership he helped develop between the two agencies.

“The Bruce Crozier Inspiring Possibilities Memorial Award, presented annually, was created to recognize people who have made tremendous strides in their life while overcoming many obstacles. This award recognizes dedication and ability to keep moving forward and inspiring others, despite sometimes facing many obstacles,” said CLEC board 1st vice president Sue Desjarlais. “It also serves as a legacy to the memory of the late Bruce Crozier – whose dedicated service as Member of Provincial Parliament for Essex was an inspiration to everyone in our community.”

The Jeremy Hart Memorial Bursary was presented this year to Benjamin Baillargeon.

“Benjamin’s goal for the future is to complete his CICE education with his elective in culinary management, in order to work towards becoming a chef,” said CLEC manager of supports Derek Roy. “Beyond his great love of food, he is really interested in what goes into preparing food and creating meals. During his placement Benjamin was able to work as a team member in the kitchen at Heron Terrace Long Term Care Center. He really enjoyed working as part of a team. Going to school and securing a job is important to Benjamin as it will help provide independence. Being independent also means that he will be contributing to the community rather than being supported by the community.”

Diane Neves, a director on the CLEC board, said the award is named for Hart, who “had dreams and aspirations; one of them was to continue his education to assist him with finding meaningful employment and furthering his independence. Unfortunately, his dreams and goals were not all realized given his sudden death in 2012. As a lasting tribute to his memory, Community Living Essex County, with the support of the Hart family, has established the Jeremy Hart Memorial Bursary Award.”

Four outstanding achievement awards were presented to people in the four geographies that CLEC operates in. The Outstanding Achievement Award for the west area, which includes Amherstburg and LaSalle, saw Joshua Fex be named the recipient.

Director of Community Living Supports for the west area Anne Garrod said Fex’s goals include to finish high school, live independently and get a job. He is accomplishing his goals and Garrod said he is a valued employee at Mac’s Milk and assists at ACCESS Community Gardens.

David Golden was the Outstanding Achievement Award Winner for the north area, with Steven Boal and Elly Taylor receiving awards for the south and central areas respectively.

Fiona Klein won the Kevin McMullan Award with other staff being recognized including Cynthia Castellucci, Ann Laramie, Erin Lettner and Shaylene Lev for their 20 years of service. Unable to attend were Tara Dufour, Michelle Hoare, Terri Cameron, Cheryl Moffat, Carol Young, Donna Rocheleau, Susan LaRue and Lana Quinn.

Heather Hannigan and Michelle Jones-Rousseau were honoured for 25 years of service while staff members recognized for 30 years of service included Elizabeth Beaudoin and Margherita Vachon. Deneane Mineau and Janice Bondy also are celebrating 30 years of service but they were also unable to attend.

Newly-inducted CLEC board president Robert Tomek congratulated the award winners and praised them for their involvement and passion.