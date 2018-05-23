Community Living Essex County hosts 13th annual “Luncheon with the Mayors”

By Ron Giofu

Community Living Essex County (CLEC) invited mayors, political leaders and business people to see what initiatives the agency has been working on.

CLEC held its 13th annual “Luncheon with the Mayors” last Friday afternoon with the program consisting of discussion of what programs and initiatives the non-profit agency is up to. CLEC supports more than 650 people with intellectual disabilities and their families across Essex County.

Tony DeSantis, manager of community relations and resource development with CLEC, pointed out that May is “Community Living Month” in Ontario and that local businesses and municipalities either have been or are invited to light up their buildings blue and green for the month.

CLEC executive director Karen Bolger said the luncheon gives the agency a chance to bring community leaders together and show what the agency is doing. She added she is excited to build on the “positive relationship” Community Living Essex County has with community partners and municipal leaders.

“We can’t do it alone,” said Bolger.

Bolger said the agency was accredited in 2014 with FOCUS Accreditation leading the agency through a re-accreditation process, something Bolger is confident the agency did successfully.

Natalie Crawford, project manager for community engagement, spoke on the “My Community Hub” project. The networking website, found at www.mycommunityhub.ca, is described as an “online registration space for activities, classes, programs, workshops, respite and camps offered by developmental service agencies across Ontario.”

“We’re really excited to be part of this,” said Crawford, who pointed out CLEC is the only service provider in southwestern Ontario currently enrolled in My Community Hub.

Julie LaSorda, manager of administration with CLEC, spoke on the “REAL Xchange” initiative, with the goal being to provide more options to the people it supports yet do so efficiently. The project came out of the “REAL Change” initiative and currently has 77 unique users and 56 developmental services agencies in Ontario registered since its launch Jan. 30.

LaSorda outlined that pillars of “REAL Xchange” include exchanging knowledge, collaborating and mentoring, passing along their knowledge and even being able to create a revenue stream from it.

“We didn’t have to take (the REAL Xchange project) on but it’s the right thing to do,” said LaSorda.

Corey Dalgleish, director of Community Living supports, outlined the “Smart Support” technology-enabled services with that coming out of the “REAL Change” project. The agency uses a variety of technological devices and apps, many of the latter being free or carrying a modest cost.

“Not all of this is customized technology,” said Dalgleish. “It’s available to all of us.”

Dalgleish added that technology “isn’t a support, it’s a tool,” and “the focus isn’t to replace supports with technology, it’s to enhance supports with technology.”

Derek Roy, manager of Community Living supports, outlined the “Career Compass” employment service where people with intellectual disabilities are matched with employers. The Career Compass team works with job seekers and employers to find the right matches, with current statistics showing that 58 people are employed, 38 more are actively looking for work and five people being hired in April.

Roy also outlined the “Job Path” project with that being pre-employment consultation and the “Youth in Action” project where youth with intellectual disabilities are assisted with co-op placements as well as part-time and summer job placements.

Bolger called the presentations “only a sample” of what Community Living Essex County is doing in the communities it operates in.

“We have lots to celebrate,” she said.

For more information on CLEC or its programs, call 519-776-6483 or visit www.communitylivingessex.org. The agency also is on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Flickr.