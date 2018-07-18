Community Living Essex County golf tournament attracts 108 golfers

By Ron Giofu

Community Living Essex County’s annual golf tournament was down in the number of golfers this year but did see an increase in sponsorships this year.

Manager of community relations and resource development Tony DeSantis said there were a total of 108 golfers this year. The tournament was played last Thursday at Sutton Creek Golf Club in McGregor.

“We’re down a little bit from last year,” DeSantis said regarding the number of golfers. “We’re up with the corporate sponsors.”

This was the 28th annual golf tournament and tenth straight year where the Municipal Cup was awarded. The Municipal Cup goes to the municipal team with the best score, with Leamington winning it once again this year.

Other towns that entered this year included Amherstburg, Lakeshore, LaSalle and Kingsville.

“It was a really nice day,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis thanked the sponsors, Sutton Creek Golf Club as well as the golfers for the support. He also was grateful for the support from the municipalities.

“We provide services right across Essex County,” said DeSantis. “We wouldn’t be able to do that without the support of our municipalities.”

CLEC executive director Karen Bolger also expressed her gratitude to the sponsors and golfers that were part of this year’s event.

“We can’t thank you enough,” said Bolger.

Bolger pointed out that Community Living Essex County supports over 700 people with intellectual disabilities and their families across Essex County.

“The proceeds from this event go directly to the people we support,” said Bolger. “The proceeds from the tournament help families of children and youth throughout the summer months to ensure supports are provided to allow children to be involved in summer camps, recreation and leisure activities while children are out of school. The funds also support four teen groups throughout Essex County.”

A final fundraising total has not been released as of yet.

For more information on Community Living Essex County, visit www.communitylivingessex.org or call 519-776-6483. People can also “Like” them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clessexcounty or “Follow” them on Twitter at twitter.com/clessexcounty.