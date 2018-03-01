Community Living Essex County appoints new executive director

By Julianna Bonnett

An Amherstburg resident will soon be taking the helm as Community Living Essex County’s new executive director.

Following an extensive search process led by an executive search group that was appointed by the board of directors, Community Living Essex County (CLEC) has announced that Karen Bolger will become the new executive director.

Bolger will become the new executive director in April. She has been with Community Living Essex County since 1985, working her way up through progressively responsible positions within the agency.

Bolger expressed that she is thrilled to be stepping into the executive director role.

“My entire career has been devoted to the work of the developmental service sector and in particular in Essex County so it’s a great fit for me. I am looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead,” said Bolger.

Bolger’s current position has been as the Director of Community Living Operations, a position she has held since 2011.

“I will continue to build on the success of the agency in working towards achieving the goals and strategic directions established by the membership and our board of directors. To offer modern, relevant supports and services to our stakeholders. To provide leadership in innovation through strengthening existing and developing new partnerships,” said Bolger.

The current executive director, Nancy Wallace-Gero, will be retiring April 13 after a distinguishing 32-year career with the agency.

Bolger said the community and the organization is very important to her. Everything she does will be to better the community of Essex County with a focus on improving the lives of people they support.

Community Living Essex County supports over 700 people with intellectual disabilities and their families throughout Essex County, including operating the Channel Resource Centre and a number of homes in Amherstburg.

For more information on the agency, visit www.communitylivingessex.org or call 519-776-6483.