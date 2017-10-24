Community Improvement Plan, Urban Design Guidelines to be subject of open house

By Ron Giofu

Now that town council has authorized the development of a Community Improvement Plan (CIP) and urban design guidelines, administration is moving ahead with those efforts.

An open house is planned for Oct. 30 at the Libro Centre with sessions planned for 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The town stated that the purpose of these two plans is to assist the municipality with enhancing Amherstburg’s downtown core and commercial area “through a variety of planning, incentive and design strategies.”

One of the main drivers of the Community Improvement Plan is to provide a program for attracting overnight accommodations in the commercial area of the town. Town council authorized administration to move forward in August.

A Community Improvement Plan is described as “a tool that will support and provide incentives for sustainable revitalization and heritage conservation within the downtown and commercial areas of town” while “Urban Design Guidelines with a heritage theme will work in conjunction with the Community Improvement Plan as it relates to incentives for commercial façade improvements. These documents will assist in guiding the evolution of the urban fabric of the town in terms of commercial developments and streetscapes.”

Manager of planning services Rebecca Belanger said town council approved the initiative and Monteith Brown Planning Consultants awarded the contracts for both projects.

“The purpose of the open house is for the public to meet the consultants, have them introduce the study and hear people’s ideas on the project,” said Belanger.

Belanger said “it’s very preliminary at this point” and that past documents on heritage districts and similar studies will be incorporated into this project.

“There’s a lot of background work that was done in the past,” she said.

Noting it is a “multi-phase program,” Belanger also noted the CIP is designed to attract overnight accommodations to Amherstburg while the Urban Design Guidelines are geared towards incentives for façade improvements and infilling opportunities downtown as well. She said the programs will help support the town’s business community and enhance built heritage.

Speaking specifically of the CIP, Belanger said possibilities include setting up grant or loan programs for interested developers and offering relief on fees.

“It may be multi-tiered depending on what is proposed,” said Belanger.

There will be a lot of consultation throughout the process, Belanger added, and it will also be placed on the recently-launched “Talk the Burg” website as well.

“The CIP will provide a business friendly program that the Town of Amherstburg will offer to businesses to support the competitive market for the attraction of overnight accommodations and business façade improvements” says Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.