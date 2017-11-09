Coats for Kids program strong in Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

The annual Coats for Kids program has received a solid response in Amherstburg.

The program is administered locally by Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) under the umbrella of the Unemployed Help Centre of Windsor. ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo and community awareness/fundraising co-ordinator Austin Tyrrell agreed that the support from the Amherstburg community was tremendous.

“We had some very generous donors this year,” said DiBartolomeo. “The community was very generous.”

Tyrrell pointed out that there were 100 articles of clothing distributed to just over 50 children in the first three days alone.

“It’s pretty steady,” Tyrrell said. “There’s a lot of people who have never used the service before.”

Tyrrell estimated that it was the first year of participation for at least half of those who stopped by the ACS office.

“We collected a lot,” he said. “We had a lot of support. It says a lot about the spirit of our community that we get the support we do.”

Amherstburg Public School collected a lot of coats for the Coats for Kids project while the Nifty Needleworkers, a group of women who knit and crochet every week at the Gibson Gallery, also made their annual donation.

DiBartolomeo said that is an example that “community supports community.”

Distribution continues Friday (Nov. 10) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and DiBartolomeo said they will still likely distribute coats to those in need early next week.

Amherstburg Community Services is located at 179 Victoria St. S. For more information on the list of programs and services they offer, call 519-736-5471 or visit www.amherstburg-cs.com. They are also found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmherstburgCS or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ACSAmherstburg.