Cleminson passionate about town and wants to give back

Frank Cleminson enjoyed meeting with residents when he ran for council four years ago but didn’t get the result he wanted.

He is hopeful of improving his standing this year.

Cleminson is seeking a councillor position in the Oct. 22 municipal election, stating he wants to give back further to the community.

“I really enjoyed the first time I did this,” he said. “It was a good experience to get to know the people.”

Cleminson, a former chair of the Amherstburg Police Services Board (APSB), said is “very passionate” about that issue. He said he looks forward to seeing the final draft of the policing contract come before town council to see if and how his concerns raised during the process were addressed.

“That’s what re-engaged me to go again and try to have a seat at the table,” said Cleminson.

Cleminson was also a zone president while on the APSB, has been unit chair with IBEW through his employment at Enwin and has served as treasurer with the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA). He was also involved in planning a fundraiser for a friend, who had a daughter with cancer.

“I always like giving back,” he said. “It’s always been in me to pay it forward and give back. I think this is the next level I’d like to do it at.”

Teamwork is important and Cleminson advocates for a strong “team concept” around the council table. That would also involve administration so that issues that taxpayers are dealing with can be properly addressed. The taxpayers’ agenda will drive him and he said they will give the focus on what needs to be done.

Roads are a concern, he said, as are sidewalks for residents.

As it relates to Belle Vue, Cleminson said the taxpayers come first and that the town needs to explore partnerships in order to get the 200-year-old mansion restored.

“I want to minimize as best I can the cost to the town,” said Cleminson. “We have other projects that need attention.”

Cleminson supports having a boat ramp and boat trailer parking on the Duffy’s site, calling it a “viable option” for the town. Having boaters come into town would be a plus and that a marina with proper parking facilities could also allow for other services and amenities to come to town such as paddleboarding and jet boats.

The extra parking would help other events in the downtown area, Cleminson added.

“I’m concerned about the St. Bernard (School) property,” he continued.

There are concerns over possibly duplicating services that are already at the Libro Centre and Cleminson wonders why additional services couldn’t be provided for at the Libro Centre so that it could be utilized more and help offset operational costs.

The location of the new public high school is also something that Cleminson has questions over. He wonders why the south end of Centennial Park was chosen, thus causing the pending removal of the four baseball diamonds and swimming pool. There are also concerns over traffic in the area once the school is built and what will happen with the remaining 12 acres that were not sold to the Greater Essex County District School Board.

“That’s a nice park area in the town,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of questions with that piece of property.”

Amenities that are removed need to be replaced, Cleminson added, noting he has been at Centennial Park recently for events and they are well used.

“I really have a true passion for the town,” he said, adding he wants to be accountable to residents and to help the town be even better than what it is. He said that he would approach every issue with the passion that he recently showed during the policing meetings.