Christ Church parishioner heading to Malawi, Africa

By Ron Giofu

A local resident is heading to Malawi, Africa next month as part of a delegation going on a food security mission trip.

Lillian Scorrar, a parishioner and a lay delegate with Christ Church Anglican, will be heading to the African nation Feb. 2-18.

“It’s a mission trip and it’s sponsored by the Canadian Foodgrains Bank,” said Scorrar. “I’m going as an Anglican representative.”

The trip is also being made possible by the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund (PWRDF).

Scorrar explained that she is working towards a doctorate of health sciences and has to do something of note globally, so this mission trip fits that requirement. As a member of the PWRDF, Scorrar adds she believes in what they do and wants to help out in another part of the world.

“It’s two-fold,” she said of her trip. “First, I’m passionate about helping others and, the other reason is I am going to use this to write my paper.”

The point of the Canadian Foodgrains Association is to help developing countries and Scorrar said that can include setting up wells and water resources, food security and assistance with maternal and children’s needs. According to background material provided by Scorrar, the bank provides food in times of crisis for hungry people in the developing world, helps people grow more food to better feed themselves and their families and provides nutritional support for malnourished people including pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and young children.

The Canadian Foodgrains Banks also advocates for public policies that enable families and communities to better feed themselves and looks for ways to engage and educate Canadians about global hunger. The PWRDF works in 28 countries with a variety of partners including Anglican dioceses, ecumenical and secular partners. Their work is primarily in the field of international development so that people around the world have better access to improved health, food, human rights and more.

Scorrar said it is her first time going on a mission trip and she is “excited and nervous” about going. She has had to get several vaccinations in preparation for next month’s trip.

“I’ve done things locally but never abroad. It will be life-changing,” she said. “I’m very excited to experience it and see how developing countries live.”

The nervousness comes from travelling with people she doesn’t know, as she is part of about a dozen Canadians making the journey.

“We’re all pretty much from different religions but we’re all Christian-based,” said Scorrar. “We all came together to form this group.”

The only other Anglican going is a priest from New Brunswick, Scorrar added.

The trip costs $5,000 and Scorrar is fundraising to be able to afford it. The community at Christ Church has helped, as have family and friends with Scorrar now turning to the broader community to assist. There will be a fundraising dinner to be held at the Columbus Community Hall Jan. 20 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for a half-chicken dinner and will be sold in advance only.

There will also be a silent auction and door prizes. There will also be a special door prize for people that bring canned goods the day of the dinner. All canned goods will be donated to local charities to fight hunger.

For tickets, call Scorrar at 519-551-7706, Cheryl Yako at 519-736-2281 or Cecile Browning at 519-996-9961. Donations can also be made through Christ Church.