Children and parents “go batty” at AMA Sportsmen Association

By Ron Giofu

Children, parents and grandparents went a little “batty” at the AMA Sportsmen Association last Saturday morning.

The club had about 50 bat boxes constructed with children and their parents and grandparents coming out to help build them. It was similar to last month’s event where 40 wood duck boxes were built.

Brian Beattie, AMA Sportsmen Association member and member of the club’s conservation committee, said the original plan called for 40 bat boxes to be constructed but the addition of about 10 Cubs and Scouts from 2nd Amherstburg Scouting saw the number increased by ten.

“That completes our conservation projects for the year,” said Beattie, noting nearly $2,000 was spent for the wood duck box and bat box projects.

The bat boxes are smaller than wood duck boxes, require little maintenance and can be installed in residential areas as long as they are at least ten-feet off the ground, Beattie stated. He added the plans currently are for more bat boxes to be built next year and to reduce the number of wood duck boxes to 30.

“I’d like to do 30 of these (bat boxes) and 30 more for screech owls,” he said.

Beattie said it was nice to welcome 2nd Amherstburg Scouting as well. He said he had to buy extra wood for the extra boxes, but the club was pleased to partner with another group.

There are a lot of misconceptions about bats, Beattie stated, pointing out there are six species of bats in Essex County. The most common species is the big brown bat and the loss of trees means a loss of habitat for them. One big brown bat can eat as many as 3,000 to 7,000 mosquitoes per night, he said.

Some bats also use the bat boxes to hibernate in winter and it is advised the boxes be placed in the sun, so bats can feel the warmth.

Lisa Tomac, scouter with 2nd Amherstburg Scouting, said reading a previous article in the River Town Times allowed them to know the event was happening and they decided to get involved.

“Who doesn’t like to use a drill?” she joked.

It was an optional event for the Cubs and Scouts, she added, with those who did turn out being able to pick up a new skill. Tomac added they wear their uniforms to such outings to show that 2nd Amherstburg Scouting is active in the community.