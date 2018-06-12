Chatham Maroons add Amherstburg player to their lineup

By Ron Giofu

The Chatham Maroons will have at least one Amherstburg name in their lineup next season.

The Jr. B hockey team signed Josh DiCarlo with DiCarlo having played last year with both the Windsor AAA program and the General Amherst Bulldogs high school team.

“I’m excited to be given the chance to prove myself,” said DiCarlo. “As a smaller guy, people have always tried to put a ceiling on my hockey career. I’m grateful that the Maroons looked past my size, and focused more on my work ethic and my ability to see the ice and make things happen.”

DiCarlo said the Maroons were keeping an eye on him during his last season with Windsor AAA. After the season, he had the opportunity to be invited to a pre-camp and it was at that point where he stated that they showed real interest.

“It’s too soon to say what my role with the team will be, but I’m happy to be a part of the organization, and seeing what is in store for me,” he said. “I think the adjustment to junior hockey will be a big one. Heading into my Grade 12 year, I will have to continue to make school a priority while travelling to and from Chatham throughout the week, being on the road for games, etc. I’ll have to make sure I get all my homework done on the bus!

DiCarlo added that he just started playing in a league once per week with other junior players and he is also going to the gym on a regular basis to build up his strength. He added that he is thankful for everyone who helped him along the way.

“I have to say how grateful I am for all of the coaches I have had throughout the years. Without them, I wouldn’t be the player I am today,” said DiCarlo. “I should also say how appreciative I am for my parents, who have always supported me and been my biggest fans.”