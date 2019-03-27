Centennial Park status discussed

By Ron Giofu

An impassioned plea to keep Centennial Park as parkland in memory of a former mayor met with a response on the chain of events regarding the land from the town’s chief administrative officer (CAO).

Despite not being on the public agenda, town council agreed to let local resident Sharon Colman speak on the matter and Colman outlined the history of the land all the way back to 1933 when “our town leaders had the foresight and courage to purchase the former Bell Farm and the property became the site of this special parkland.”

Colman cited the Parks Master Plan, which stated the H. Murray Smith Centennial Park is the third most used municipal parkland out of 26 parks in Amherstburg. Colman said the plan was approved in 2018 after it was insisted by the parks and recreation committee that the remaining 12 acres be reinserted into the parks inventory.

The southern 15 acres have been sold to the Greater Essex County District School Board for a new public high school combining General Amherst High School and Western Secondary School. Rumours have circulated about the remaining 12 acres, including speculation that it could be turned into an affordable housing development, something that was denied by Mayor Aldo DiCarlo at an affordable housing town hall meeting Friday night.

“On May 9, 1977, the Town of Amherstburg passed bylaw 1460 to rename Centennial Park to the H. Murray Smith Centennial Park ‘to perpetuate the recognition due to our former Mayor of Amherstburg for his great contributions to the quality of life in our community’,” said Colman.

Colman noted the bylaw highlighted Smith’s contributions to the community, including his company’s “countless donations” of equipment and materials for road construction, snow removal, park development as well as donations to community organizations like the AAM Ambulance Squad, the Gibson Gallery and the Amherstburg Community Band.

Smith was also recognized for being a “guiding force” behind the completion of the sanitary sewage and treatment plant system, the water treatment plant, the AMA Arena, town hall, storm sewers, roads, and Centennial Park.

“Without a doubt, Mayor Smith was one of our most outstanding, productive and respected mayors and is deserving of this perpetual naming rights according to this bylaw,” said Colman.

The park is within a safe, walking distance of thousands of residents, including children, and is close to three schools. She believes the possible sale and development “could undermine the viability and success of our new public high school.”

It would be “unsafe and unreasonable” to expect children and grandchildren to walk along Simcoe St. to the Libro Centre, she added, and noted that Centennial Park was developed with the aid of General Amherst, the Lions Club, the Kinsmen Club, the Rotary Club and others.

Colman also noted that the remaining 12 acres have never been declared surplus and taxpayers have not been consulted regarding any proposed sale.

Colman requested that council, “the elected leaders of our community, have the same courage and foresight of your predecessors,” and pass a motion ensuring the 12 acres will not be sold.

However, CAO John Miceli suggested that much of what has been circulating publicly is not accurate and that it was neither the intention of the current council nor administration to put the park on the block.

“I think there’s been a lot of misinformation as it relates to Centennial Park. I think we need to clear the air,” said Miceli.

Miceli said the future of the park dated back to the Program and Accommodation Review (PARC) done by the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB). Miceli noted that the previous council waived the rules of procurement and hired the Leardi Law Firm for $12,000. Miceli said that lawyer Anthony Leardi attended PARC meetings and kept council updated.

Eventually, it was agreed to by the previous council that all of Centennial Park be offered to the GECDSB, with the CAO noting that “this was done at a public meeting.” Miceli noted that park, pool, baseball diamonds and skateboard park were offered “without consideration of what was lost to the community” as it was feared that Amherstburg could lose the high school if Centennial Park wasn’t offered.

As for the remaining 12 acres, Miceli said discussions have been taking place in-camera and he couldn’t say if it would be declared surplus or not. If it is, Miceli said that decision would come back before council at a public meeting, something Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche agreed with after the meeting.

“Nothing has been sold of the 12 acres regardless of the innuendos that are out there that we’re doing this or that,” said Miceli. “It’s not true.”

Former councillor Diane Pouget asked why soil samples were being taken and why stakes were in the ground, but those questions went unanswered.