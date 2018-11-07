Career Compass team helps Joe Meloche Ford with canned food drive

By Ron Giofu

The canned food drive at Joe Meloche Ford benefited St. Joseph School, but received a helping hand from another area organization.

Community Living Essex County’s Career Compass joined the Ontario Disability Employment Network’s (ODEN) provincial campaign to promote Disability Employment Awareness Month (DEAM) and as part of it, helped Joe Meloche Ford with its can drive.

Joe Meloche Ford assists Career Compass by employing people with an intellectual disability, noted Career Compass team member Michelle Jones-Rousseau.

“They are an incredible and we want to give back to their cause,” said Jones-Rousseau.

Joe Meloche Ford held its can drive during the month of October in partnership as part of the “WE Scare Hunger” campaign to assist food banks in local communities serving people who require food assistance. Canned goods and non-perishable food items were also be dropped off at Community Living Essex County’s four resource centers, including Channel Resource Centre in Amherstburg until Oct. 31. From there, all goods were taken by Career Compass team members to Joe Meloche Ford where they were collected with other canned goods and non-perishable food items before being delivered to River Canard.

“We’re trying to highlight an employer that helps us,” explained Derek Roy, manager of Community Living supports and leader of Career Compass.

To learn more about DEAM, be sure to like Community Living Essex County’s Career Compass Facebook page (Facebook.com/CLECareerCompass) and follow them on Twitter (@CLECareerCompass).

For more information about the services available to people with an intellectual disability and their families, contact Community Living Essex County at 519-776-6483 ext. 211, stop by the main office located at 372 Talbot St. North in Essex or e-mail droy@communitylivingessex.org.