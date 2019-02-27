Car show differences ironed out, event set for July 28

By Ron Giofu

All appears to be well between the town and organizers of the Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy show.

The 14th annual car show is scheduled for July 28 in the downtown core with the retired chair of the event and the town’s chief administrative officer (CAO) indicating that issues regarding the event’s organization have been ironed out.

Eleanor Renaud, who retired as the event chair after the 2018 event, says they are “happy and thrilled” that differences have been resolved and that “all is well.”

“It boiled down to a misunderstanding between two groups that should have been meeting face-to-face to begin with,” said Renaud.

Renaud said Steve Maluske and Scott Elliott will co-chair this year’s car show and that she will be there to assist them.

“I will assist them this year to get them rolling,” said Renaud. “I’m going to mentor them.”

Organizers are also “open to new ideas and new thoughts,” she stated.

Renaud said she was part of a meeting with town officials last week and said that it was very productive.

“It was worthwhile,” she said.

CAO John Miceli said Maluske and Elliott will lead the event. He said there was confusion when news of Renaud’s retirement came out and that the town wanted to step up to ensure the event stayed alive.

“With the miscommunication, the town took it as a call to action to make sure we didn’t lose the event. Now, we’ve cleared all of that up,” said Miceli. “We’re stepping back and providing in-kind services.”

Those services include road closures, allowing use of the parks and picnic tables, covering police costs and other needs that the car show would have to have to present the event. The town will also contribute $2,500, the CAO stated.

“Eleanor has built such a successful event. It’s part of the fabric of the downtown,” said Miceli. “Now that the volunteers have stepped up, we’ll take a step back and play a supporting role like we’ve always done.”

Miceli said the town will also be providing insurance for the event again, as the car show is classified as a town event.

“The town covers the liability as part of the in-kind (contribution),” said Miceli.

Renaud stated new volunteers are always welcome with Miceli noting a volunteer form has to be signed and training has to be provided as a way to protect the volunteers from liability. It is a way to teach people “to be cautious and to be aware,” said Renaud.

“We’re going to work together and make it a bigger and better event,” Miceli said of the car show.

Renaud added: “We’re up and running and ready to go.”

For more information on the car show, “like” them on Facebook by searching “Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy Show” or visit www.amherstburgsgonecarcrazyshow.com.