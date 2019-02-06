Car show becomes controversial

By Ron Giofu

The future of the Amherstburg’s Gone Car Crazy Show has become controversial with the former event chair and the town’s tourism department giving different versions of what they believe is going on.

Eleanor Renaud, who chaired the event for its first 13 years, has stepped down and said she was pleased to have two “prominent business owners from Amherstburg” step up and volunteer to run the show.

“Much to my surprise, I was informed that the show was being taken over by the tourism department and the two men who had volunteered to co-chair the show ‘would be able to assist’,” said Renaud. “That is a slap in the face to these people who are willing to take time from their own businesses to keep this show alive and continue with its success. Also, there was an indication of a possible name change of the show, as well as possibly a new location. Well, so much for supporting the downtown businesses and restaurants who do very well the day of the show.”

Renaud stated the volunteers of the car show committee struggled for 13 years “making it the great success that it is.” The event grew from 125 cars their first year to over 700 this past year.

“We are all volunteers, with no other reward besides the pride that came with such success. We did receive a meagre $2,500 from the town every year and the bulk of our finances came from sponsorships,” said Renaud. “We truly appreciated the support of the local merchants and the hundreds of participants that came from across southern Ontario and the U.S.A.”

Renaud said they had over 80 dedicated volunteers, many of whom in 13 years were “feeling the aches and pains of getting older” but persisted because they felt this show meant a lot to them. She questioned the town’s transparency, stating “how is it that for 13 years we were able to put on the best show ever for $2,500 (input from the town) and now that the tourism department has taken it over, their budget needs to increase by $147,000 so that they can hire 1.5 new employees to handle the extra work load? This amount will also be increased by thousands when you factor in how much extra workload and overtime will be spent by town employees to put on the show when the car show committee did it all for free. When our host of volunteers see this, trust me, they will not be there to lend a helping hand because the heart has been taken out of the show.”

Renaud also asked about the tourism department’s transparency as it relates to a proposed Business Improvement Association (BIA).

“At the second BIA information meeting, Ken Thrasher asked ‘who is the driving force behind the push for a BIA? Anne Rota replied ‘the Tourism Dept organized the meeting but there was no driving force behind the meeting. There were inquiries regarding a BIA from some businesses and the town was asked to present information sessions’,” she said. “Really? That’s your story? So if this is true – why is part of the tourism budget requesting an additional 1.5 employees? The budget request clearly states that these people are to accommodate the extra workload for the car show, as well as, initiate the BIA strategic plan.”

Renaud added that “lack of transparency and hidden agendas do an awful lot in ruining the possibility of retaining those hardworking volunteers who give so unselfishly of their time.”

However, Rota, the town’s manager of tourism and culture, and tourism co-ordinator Jen Ibrahim offer a different viewpoint. Rota said it was Renaud who approached the town due to the committee getting older and needing some support. Ibrahim said the business owners that stepped up “were given an opportunity to take it over and execute it as they see fit.”

“It’s a lot of work executing the car show,” she said.

Rota added “we’re really excited about working together with them” and compared it to River Lights, which the town also took over and runs with a committee.

“It’s not just the car show,” said Rota. “We’re finding a lot of volunteer organizations have the same people year-after-year.”

The town still needs the support of volunteers, Rota continued, and that the town can help streamline the process for groups and help with the organization. She also noted the climate isn’t what it was five years ago and that there are more concerns around liability and compliance with town policies.

Rota said Car Crazy would “absolutely not” move if the town were involved and remain in downtown Amherstburg.

“It’s not moving, for sure,” she said.

Rota added the tourism department is not asking for $147,000 in new bodies, but just half of a position or about $50,000. She said they are asking for one of the positions to be made full-time.

“I don’t think people realize the tourism department is a seven-day operations starting in May,” she said. “From May until the end of October, the department is operating seven days per week. This town is growing. We just can’t do it any more at 37.5 hours per week and two people.”

With River Lights now under the town umbrella, the work of the full-time co-ordinator now falls to the town. Sarah Van Grinsven did that job and is now a town employee. Rota added the town will be asked to strengthen the town’s tourism profile and attractions to support the hotels that are planned for the municipality.

As for the BIA, Rota stated they had “a couple of downtown business owners come to us and say what is involved with a BIA.” The town looked into it, she said, and presented a pair of information meetings.

“It really has to be business driven,” she said, noting the map of the area was a concentrated area of businesses and was to show the maximum of what a BIA would cover.

Steve Maluske, one of the business owners that stepped up to try and run it, said he will be involved as long as he can actually have control of the event.

“I want to see what is going on,” said Maluske. “I don’t want to be a puppet. The only way I’ll stay in is if I have full control over the show.”

If the town wants too much control, Maluske indicated he would not be interested in being involved. He also questioned the tourism department wanting to add staff to oversee volunteer-run events.

“Eleanor did a fine job,” said Maluske, “and (the town) is basically throwing everything into the works.”

Noting “it’s a big job” to put on the car show, Maluske said it has always been a volunteer-run event.

“Why, all of a sudden, does the town want to do this and take away from the volunteers and cost the taxpayers money? I don’t understand it. Leave the politics as politics and the people as people.”