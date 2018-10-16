Medical cannabis clinic comes to Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

A new medical cannabis clinic has arrived in Amherstburg.

The new clinic has opened in the Amherstburg Health Care Centre, located at 433 Sandwich St. S. The clinic operates out of the MD Connected clinic, in one of the suites at the Amherstburg Health Care Centre. It is run in partnership with Canvas Rx Medical Cannabis Clinics.

“MD Connected is dedicated to the communities we serve. This decision to open a cannabis clinic was based on an overwhelming back log of patients seeking medical cannabis and/or wanting to learn more,” said Brandon Wiggins, director of business development with MD Connected. “Our staff is committed to helping patients with a variety of conditions manage their symptoms through the use of medical cannabis. We are dedicated to educating patients and the general public about the effective use of medical cannabis.”

Wiggins said patients can make an appointment to see a qualified doctor who will conduct a personalized assessment and prescribe for their specific needs. While there is a possibility of walk-in patients down the road, it is currently an appointment-based service.

“It is a fairly fast process,” he said, noting that most consultations last about 20 minutes.

Among the list of ailments cannabis can help treat include pain, arthritis, anxiety, PTSD and fibromyalgia. The cannabis clinic is currently open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday. Canvas Rx Medical Cannabis Clinic will help educate patients and prescribe the most ideal strain to meet the needs of the patient.

It is believed to be one of only two cannabis clinics in Essex County, Wiggins stated.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said such a clinic fills a need in the community. He said it is another service that is offered locally.

“It’s pretty exciting that we can say the town offers it,” said DiCarlo.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 1-877-406-9362.

The Amherstburg Health Care Centre can be reached by calling 519-736-0972.