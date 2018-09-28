CANDIDATE Q&A – Rick Fryer

The town is going through a re-branding process. How would you define what Amherstburg is and how it should be promoted?
Amherstburg the place where the only thing we overlook is the water!
Having one of the longest coast lines in Essex County allows for Amherstburg to show off our beautiful landscape and quaint shops and restaurants. Amherstburg has that beautiful small town community with the likeable charm. We are at a cross road now with many great festivals and events our next steps will be to welcome new commercial and industry businesses to offset the higher taxes our ratepayers have experienced. The mandate for the next council should be to brand ourselves that Amherstburg is open to business and not to put up road blocks. We need to streamline how commercial and residential processes are handle to ensure fast timelines for business to operate. Amherstburg in the future should be a livable community where you can live and play where you work.
Taxes and spending will always be election issues. What is the best way to spend money on roads and infrastructure while, at the same time, keeping taxes at a reasonable level?
Infrastructure to all of Amherstburg is vital to ensuring our residence are the ones that come first. Good roads, bridges, walkways and bicycle paths are a must for everyone to enjoy. I have always maintained the objective that those items above that affect our everyday lives need to come first and other projects should be a distant second. I have and always will commit to infrastructure first.
“Transparency” and “accountability” are words often heard during election campaigns. What specific measures would you undertake to ensure town council lives up to those words?
Being accessible to the taxpayer is good governance. Anyone that has concerns knows that I am easy to talk to, easy to contact, and have always returned calls in a polite manner. I brought up the accessibility to council during the last election and will continue to ensure anyone that has a concern that needs to be address will have the ability to speak to council. I will always advocate for all the residence of Amherstburg no matter what the issues are and how tough the decision making is I always represent the ratepayers concerns first.
How would you encourage economic development for the Town of Amherstburg over the next four years (and beyond)?
Fiscal responsibility must be continued over the next four years. As your elected representative I have always kept the cost to the ratepayer in mind first as to how much is spent and where it is spent. We must start to diversify our resources to ensure you the current ratepayer aren’t always taxed continuously year after year. The incoming council should be actively pursuing new opportunities for commercial, industrial and new cutting edge businesses in tech jobs to help support our local residents. We have some of the greatest workers in the entire country right here in Amherstburg we just need the proper resources to attract new companies with economic development.
The policing issue is still top-of-mind for some of the electorate. Is providing services on a regional level a good way to save money, a detriment to the town and its identity or would you view it on a case-by-case basis?
Policing and regional services are to entirely different issues. Our Amherstburg Police officers will be managed by Windsor Police after January 1, 2019. None of our current officers will be working in Windsor unless the current officer in Amherstburg would like to bid on a job in Windsor to further their policing career. During the contracting process we were able to find savings to help offset our current debt load and for fiduciary reasons alone as a representative for Amherstburg it is only good governance to apply the savings to debt. We have already have a regional ambulance service and many other shared services that if we as council can find saving without losing our identity, as an elected representative, I have a fiduciary responsibility to you the taxpayer.