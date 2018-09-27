CANDIDATE Q&A – Lori Wightman

The town is going through a re-branding process. How would you define what Amherstburg is and how it should be promoted?
Amherstburg has a lot going for it – history, festivals, museums, shops, restaurants, local breweries, vineyards close by, cafes, beautiful parks, trails and riverfront. For too long we have portrayed ourselves as only historic and our town is so much more than that. We are fun, natural, historical, artsy, scenic and more. We should promote the town as the place with a little bit of everything for everyone; the place you’ll plan to visit but decide to stay.
Taxes and spending will always be election issues. What is the best way to spend money on roads and infrastructure while, at the same time, keeping taxes at a reasonable level?
We have to be prudent with our spending but we need to remember that doing so to the detriment of services that residents need and enjoy does not get us any further ahead. If our residents need to go elsewhere for services, then they may choose to leave altogether. The way to keep services and regulate spending is to plan our infrastructure spending, take advantage of any outside funding and use the pay as you go model whenever possible. We should be adding to our reserves regularly when possible to give us the funds to draw from when a capital improvement comes up. Additionally, we must maintain our infrastructure going forward so as to avoid future surprises that result in larger than anticipated expenditures. And we should always work at increasing our tax base as the more that pay into our taxes the less the burden is to each of us.
“Transparency” and “accountability” are words often heard during election campaigns. What specific measures would you undertake to ensure town council lives up to those words?
I would like to see more accessibility for residents to get information. I’d like to see our council meetings streamed or recorded so that residents could watch at their convenience. I’d like to see our town website be more easily searchable so that residents can find up-to-date documents, reports etc. with minimal effort. I’d like to see agendas, minutes, notices for public consultation be made available at multiple municipal buildings like the Libro Centre, the library etc.
As for myself, I want to be completely accessible and approachable to residents in whatever medium they prefer. I will be prompt in returning phone calls, emails, messages and in setting up personal meetings. My promise is to put myself where you need me to be to serve your needs and to answer to you for each decision I make.
How would you encourage economic development for the Town of Amherstburg over the next four years (and beyond)?
I think we need to have a dedicated economic development team, whether that be a committee or an economic development officer who can plan for both short term and long term projects and plans. We need to take advantage of all the tools available to us – our own Chamber of Commerce, WEEDC (Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation and TWEPI (Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island) to investigate all options, all ideas and network to not only build our tourism but also our small business and our industry base. We need to add to our historic reputation, make us more than a summer festival town so we need to work on new, interesting ways to bring people and businesses to our town – something like Explore the Shore but geared toward the unique attributes of Amherstburg. We need to look at other similar successful municipalities in Ontario to see what they did and how they did it and figure out a plan that suits us.
The policing issue is still top-of-mind for some of the electorate. Is providing services on a regional level a good way to save money, a detriment to the town and its identity or would you view it on a case-by-case basis?
I think there can be no doubt that regional policing saves municipalities money and with municipalities across Ontario facing rising policing costs it give a more sustainable way to deliver protective services.
Amherstburg’s policing plan with Windsor is more like regional policing layered on top of community policing in that we have and will keep our local officers (if they choose) and our servicing levels and we have the availability of all the specialized services and training from the Windsor force. In our case I think it is an improvement but I understand that other municipalities in Ontario have structured their regional policing differently with different policing partners and may not be the same as ours or as beneficial.