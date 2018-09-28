CANDIDATE Q&A – Leo Meloche

The town is going through a re-branding process. How would you define what Amherstburg is and how it should be promoted?
Branding should reflect what we are while telling a story of an exciting experience should you visit Amherstburg.
Taxes and spending will always be election issues. What is the best way to spend money on roads and infrastructure while, at the same time, keeping taxes at a reasonable level?
Plan, Plan, Plan. For far too long there has been no plan on how to address the growing burden of our roads, no asset management plan to speak of. It seemed to be the squeaky wheel or crisis management approach.
A plan looks into the future identify needs and financial requirements that can be spread over a specified time frame to even out the impact of taxes. It is a plan that secures the investment we have in our infrastructure.
“Transparency” and “accountability” are words often heard during election campaigns. What specific measures would you undertake to ensure town council lives up to those words?
It’s about communication, letting the people know what is being done and why. Transparency is more about full disclosure, ensuring residents understand why decisions are made. Accountability is about making sure that the monies spent to carry out decisions are used effectively and efficiently. Lack of communication leads to lack of confidence and uncertainty.
How would you encourage economic development for the Town of Amherstburg over the next four years (and beyond)?
Economic development is a broad term. For Amherstburg I believe we need more growth in our resident sector. This growth will increase our tax base relieving pressure on the overall tax rate. The residential growth will create demand for goods and services which will in turn attract investment in the commercial sector. This as well will increase our tax base. Commercial development will have the added benefit of creating jobs in our municipality. We need to focus residential development and small business development.
The policing issue is still top-of-mind for some of the electorate. Is providing services on a regional level a good way to save money, a detriment to the town and its identity or would you view it on a case-by-case basis?
I understand that for some of our residents the loss of locally controlled policing raises concerns over safety and security. During the 2014 election campaign residents overwhelmingly voiced their concern about policing cost. The new council promptly commenced a review process.
One factor worth noting is that a few years back approximately 40 per cent of the now municipality of Amherstburg lost their police forces, that being Anderdon and Malden, thru amalgamation. The residents of those municipalities survived the change with little impact on their safety. Policing is changing and no one can argue that.
A shared/contracted service is key to addressing raising costs and achieving financial benefits all the while ensuring the highest level of policing possible.