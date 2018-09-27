CANDIDATE Q&A – John Menna

The town is going through a re-branding process. How would you define what Amherstburg is and how it should be promoted?
Spending your tax dollars to come up with a new line or slogan is a waste of money. Thousands of dollars will be spent on rebranding, which means less money for our core needs, example our roads. Let’s not hire professionals to come up with a new line, or tell us we need to build a new something to rebrand Amherstburg.
Amherstburg is a great town with good people and friendly neighbourhoods, let’s spend our tax dollars on our core needs, example fix our pot hole roads. If our taxes continue to rise and we are at the high end in Essex County, rebranding will not help us.
Taxes and spending will always be election issues. What is the best way to spend money on roads and infrastructure while, at the same time, keeping taxes at a reasonable level?
Our taxes are not at a reasonable level now. We are overspending. I will support a long term financial plan that does three things.
1) Maintain our core services, example roads, water, sewers, fire and police.
2) Stop spending on large non essential projects.
3) We need to grow our tax base with more housing developments, and be pro business.
“Transparency” and “accountability” are words often heard during election campaigns. What specific measures would you undertake to ensure town council lives up to those words?
Transparency and accountability are often heard during an election but soon forgotten after an election. Past history has shown we have had closed door meetings that were in violation of the municipal act. Closed door meetings are allowed for personal issues or financial matters. I will not forget the transparency in the Municipal Act.
Accountability, if elected, I will spend tax dollars wisely, I will make Amherstburg a great place to live and raise a family and provide efficient and essential services.
How would you encourage economic development for the Town of Amherstburg over the next four years (and beyond)?
Four key essentials for economical development are:
1) Residential Construction
2) Business Development
3) Industrial Development
4) Tourism
We need a plan.
1) Residential Construction: I would eliminate development fees, this would spur new residential growth, create jobs and increase tax base.
2) Business Development: Stop the red tape issues and be more pro-business. Example, Council lost Wendy’s $3 million development, $20,000 in taxes, and 40 jobs.
3) Industrial Development: The General Chemical property needs to be actively promoted for development.
4) Tourism: Tourism is very important for Amherstburg and council should continue to support tourism.
The policing issue is still top-of-mind for some of the electorate. Is providing services on a regional level a good way to save money, a detriment to the town and its identity or would you view it on a case-by-case basis?
I believe we have to be very careful with sharing regional services. Our policing issue is a done deal. Let’s review in the future four years.