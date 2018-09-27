CANDIDATE Q&A – Gregory Moore

The town is going through a re-branding process. How would you define what Amherstburg is and how it should be promoted?
Amherstburg does not have a branding problem we have an accommodation problem (hotels). Certainly nothing that warrants almost $80,000 in more spending.
If rebranding was necessary we have a deep resource of high school young adults that are brilliant. This could have been placed in their hands with a specific directive resulting in a win for many students, and a win for the town in the form of local pride and saved taxpayer dollars. (I think we all would have been surprised with their results.)
I would continue to promote Amherstburg as a beautiful town on the water and a real retreat and escape the everyday grind. Amherstburg needs to be promoted as being very pro-business and pro-family community in order to welcome new residents, new growth and outside visitors. In the near future I believe we can attract a hotel and take advantage of our most obvious resource – water. Kayaks, paddle boards, dinner cruises etc., jet ski rental services by private entrepreneurs and more new retailers to realize this vision.
Taxes and spending will always be election issues. What is the best way to spend money on roads and infrastructure while, at the same time, keeping taxes at a reasonable level?
Our present situation is that we are currently in debt over $50 million dollars. our taxes have continued to rise and so has hiring, spending and operational departmental budgets. Our roads and infrastructure need to be first priority. Period. We need to cut our wants and desires out of the budgets until our debt is at a more reasonable level. We need to continue to grow our tax base. This can be achieved without further tax increases. Our current taxation rate is higher than comparable surrounding communities this needs to be seriously looked at.
“Transparency” and “accountability” are words often heard during election campaigns. What specific measures would you undertake to ensure town council lives up to those words?
The first thing I would do to send this message regarding accountability to council is to cut the $1,500 dollar per year cellular phone use at least in half. Next, I would ask for a pay freeze for all council members including the mayor, council and the CAO. Further to this, the almost $3,000 per year per council member for conferences etc. would need to be shaved in order to foster an atmosphere of real transparency and accountability. Once this atmosphere of town solvency is created we can begin to properly balance spending starting with primary needs.
How would you encourage economic development for the Town of Amherstburg over the next four years (and beyond)?
We need to compel business to come to our town by creating an atmosphere of pro-business by tailoring policy and regulation to fit business. Next, we need a business package for new business in order to create a one stop business program facilitating easy new business start-ups. Lastly, we need to look at tax incentives, tax breaks and permit price reduction or removal for new builds. Money up front may be forgone in order to create a larger permanent tax base.
The policing issue is still top-of-mind for some of the electorate. Is providing services on a regional level a good way to save money, a detriment to the town and its identity or would you view it on a case-by-case basis?
Providing police service on a regional level may or may not be a financial benefit based on that particular contract. I was firmly against this move concerning our town based on a lack of resident support and lack of real figures in dollars saved. I also personally believe that communities deserve community policing. I cannot see any benefit of having any outside force come in to police another community. The residents were in fact willing to pay more to keep their own force and I happen to agree.