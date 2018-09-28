CANDIDATE Q&A – Glenn Swinton

The town is going through a re-branding process. How would you define what Amherstburg is and how it should be promoted?
In my opinion, the Town of Amherstburg lacks a definition. The current efforts to re-brand at a tune of some $75,000 are premature. Before we can attach a “brand” to anything, we need to have a product to attach it to. Our town is rich in heritage and term after term, our councils have focused on tourism as our core. This is 2018 and yes, we have heritage, but today’s generation, the generation that is traveling and investing wants something more. They want something they can be involved in, not simply look at. Our town needs something unique that people can either do or participate in, that can’t be done in the surrounding areas.
Taxes and spending will always be election issues. What is the best way to spend money on roads and infrastructure while, at the same time, keeping taxes at a reasonable level?
Every resident in the Town of Amherstburg surely feels the pain of inflated property taxes. The truth is, taxes are how we finance the operations of the town. If we focus on trying to stay ahead of the maintenance on our infrastructure, rather than avoiding some areas only to attempt playing catch-up later, we may find that the costs are controllable. When our roads are allowed to break down to the point of no return, the cost to rebuild becomes far greater than the simple maintenance that may have prolonged their lifespan. Ideally, if we are to keep taxes at a reasonable level, we need more taxpayers to share the costs. This can only be achieved by encouraging developments (both residential and commercial) and welcoming new commercial enterprises with incentives to come, while providing support that will make them want to stay.
“Transparency” and “accountability” are words often heard during election campaigns. What specific measures would you undertake to ensure town council lives up to those words?
Election after election we have heard from candidates that claim “transparency”, and it seems term after term we are faced with inappropriate, “in camera” meetings and discussions that have taken place behind closed doors. There are definite issues that are legally required to be held in camera, “legally required” being the key. I believe that if a taxpayer takes the time from their busy lives to be a part of the process, they deserve full disclosure where possible. Upon my election, in camera meetings will only be held where absolutely required under the law.
As for accountability, the process is flawed. Our elected officials are not held to accountability. It seems the process is long and drawn out and the repercussions of their actions or inactions, can only be administered at the next election. Accountability at a municipal level must come from the candidate themselves. Until we start to select our candidates based on integrity, personal accomplishments and political platforms over name recognition, we will never see accountability. Maintaining an open and honest public forum in itself would promote accountability.
How would you encourage economic development for the Town of Amherstburg over the next four years (and beyond)?
The economic growth and development of the town is of the utmost importance. This is not a task that can simply be placed on various departments within administration. In doing so, these departments will require some guidance from a single source that is focused on the primary goal. I would consider the appointment of and economical development officer to ensure that we not simply chasing our tail. This Officer could best utilize the assets of administration by providing them with the necessary direction to ensure success.
The policing issue is still top-of-mind for some of the electorate. Is providing services on a regional level a good way to save money, a detriment to the town and its identity or would you view it on a case-by-case basis?
I don’t believe the organization that patrols our streets makes up the identity of the town, but they certainly add to it. Regional policing has in some areas proven to provide for some additional benefits to municipalities that otherwise might not have access to some services. There can be some cost saving benefits to regionalization but at what expense? The initial transformation could potentially cost a small town millions in severances, hundreds of thousands in lost asset values and thousands in legal bills to hash it all out. Because of these considerations, each example must be considered on a case-by-case basis. A small town like St. Mary’s with only a few patrol officers would not see the same expenses to abolish, as a force the size of Amherstburg’s. They could, and most likely would, see a greater potential savings then we could, since in our case there is a real potential that our projected savings over the first five-year term could be lost in the initial transformation.