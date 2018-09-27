CANDIDATE Q&A – Frank Cleminson

The town is going through a re-branding process. How would you define what Amherstburg is and how it should be promoted?
Amherstburg’s heritage and history cannot be lost in this exercise. However, the Town and the community have done an amazing job building a constant flow of festivals and events. Any branding of Amherstburg needs to recognize the value of yesterday in relation to who we are today.
Taxes and spending will always be election issues. What is the best way to spend money on roads and infrastructure while, at the same time, keeping taxes at a reasonable level?
Grants from the upper tiers of government are and will continue to be key to the Town keeping up with its infrastructure demands. With that being said, we need to make sure that we balance the needs of the core with the needs of the rural areas by building a long-term plan that we can all count on and plan for.
“Transparency” and “accountability” are words often heard during election campaigns. What specific measures would you undertake to ensure town council lives up to those words?
The almost weekly “in-camera” meetings need to stop. As I visit people in the town, I am constantly faced with suspicion and mistrust because of the number of in-camera meetings and the fact that this Council has violated the Municipal Act in regard to closed meetings more often than the last Council.
How would you encourage economic development for the Town of Amherstburg over the next four years (and beyond)?
Rebranding, festivals and infrastructure all key elements, but this council has failed to build a real strategy that considers the opportunities, risks and rewards associated with focusing on the residential, commercial, industrial sectors as well as tourism, retail, hotels and dining.
The policing issue is still top-of-mind for some of the electorate. Is providing services on a regional level a good way to save money, a detriment to the town and its identity or would you view it on a case-by-case basis?
When Amherstburg amalgamated with Malden and Anderdon, the council of the day was afraid to make the tough decisions that would have resulted on long-term savings for the taxpayers. I think regionalization makes sense when a real business case is developed, vetted and verified as viable. This means that I agree with steps that maintain essential services when real savings can be proven and council has the courage to hold administration accountable.