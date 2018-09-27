CANDIDATE Q&A – Donald McArthur

The town is going through a re-branding process. How would you define what Amherstburg is and how it should be promoted?
Amherstburg is a small town with big-time potential. Our residents are proud and passionate and possess an easy-going authenticity that comes from knowing who they are and loving where they live.
We need to promote ourselves as a tourism destination – preferably one with a hotel – capable of hosting festivals and big-ticket sporting events. We need to tell the world about our stunning waterfront views, our rich and vibrant history and the fact we’re a cycling hot spot linked to a vast trail network and Essex County’s wine route.
The next council needs to make smart, strategic decisions with the goal of boosting tourism and attracting people downtown year-round for the benefit of local businesses and the residents they employ.
We need to promote ourselves as an affordable, livable community for young families and retirees and we also need to market ourselves as a great place to open a business by touting our strategic advantages, including our proximity to the border, our highly-skilled workforce and our quality rail and marine transportation linkages.
Taxes and spending will always be election issues. What is the best way to spend money on roads and infrastructure while, at the same time, keeping taxes at a reasonable level?
The best way to spend money on roads is consistently so you can avoid the jackpot we’re now facing. Successive councils failed to invest sufficiently in our roads and now we’re left with a massive infrastructure deficit and a problem that can’t be fixed overnight.
Our concession roads are crumbling and the $1.4 million council just earmarked for annual repairs doesn’t even come close to making a dent in the list of roads requiring immediate repairs. Our roads are in significantly worse shape than neighbouring municipalities and detract in a very real way from the quality of our everyday lives.
The next council needs to find ways to direct more money to roads. We can free up some through the sale of surplus lands, but we need sustainable funding. We should consider earmarking the annual savings from the police switchover to roads or try and find savings in other areas, like operations at the Libro Centre. We should also consider a roads levy so taxpayers know exactly where and how their money is being spent.
“Transparency” and “accountability” are words often heard during election campaigns. What specific measures would you undertake to ensure town council lives up to those words?
I’ll be responsive and accessible, online and in person at town events. I’ll hold quarterly availability sessions in different parts of our community so residents can meet with me to talk about their issues and concerns.
I’ll use my website and social media to engage and inform residents prior to council meetings, seeking their input and ideas, especially when significant items are on the agenda. I’ll keep constituents informed through a digital newsletter and I’ll post my voting record online so voters know where and why I stood on any particular issue.
The more people who are involved in the political process the better so I’ll ask my council colleagues to support the live streaming of meetings so we can bring politics to the people. As a former journalist, I believe very strongly in the need for transparent government and will strive to keep meetings open.
If we don’t bump into each other at town events, residents can e-mail me, phone me, or connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat or YouTube.
How would you encourage economic development for the Town of Amherstburg over the next four years (and beyond)?
We need to actively market ourselves as a place that welcomes commercial and industrial investment. We need to ensure we have the tools required to woo potential investors and help existing businesses expand and thrive.
I support the creation of a town position focused on economic development and I also support reestablishing a volunteer economic development committee comprised of residents with varied skills and experience.
Other communities have economic development officers and we need to promote this town as a place to invest while also highlighting the success stories of those who have already invested.
Amherstburg can look to other municipalities that offer incentives to attract development and boost job creation. Windsor’s downtown improvement plan, for example, spurred nine developments worth some $60 million.
The town has shovel-ready sites primed for industrial development. We have to spread the word about these opportunities and inform potential investors of our strategic advantages.
We also need an open and ongoing dialogue with existing businesses to see what the town can do to help them flourish year-round.
The policing issue is still top-of-mind for some of the electorate. Is providing services on a regional level a good way to save money, a detriment to the town and its identity or would you view it on a case-by-case basis?
Providing regional services is a good way to save money. Our ambulance service is regional and several neighbouring municipalities have already switched to the OPP.
Amherstburg’s contract with Windsor Police comes with annual estimated savings of nearly $600,000. That figure doesn’t include cost avoidance opportunities or the removal of $3.9-million worth of post-retirement benefits from the town’s books.
Regionalization of most any service is likely to provide savings by eliminating duplication and achieving economies of scale. The question is whether those savings affect service quality or come at the expense of a municipality’s identity.
If the policing contract delivers as promised, our service should not suffer. Our officers will benefit from technological upgrades and training. The town will gain improved access to specialty units and enhanced traffic enforcement capabilities.
Will the switch diminish the town’s identity? It’s hard to see that happening in a town with people so proud and passionate. Amherstburg officers will still be patrolling our streets in branded vehicles and uniforms and they’ll still be dealing with the same people.